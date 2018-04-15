Some men dressed to impress at RBC Heritage. Hilton Head's best 12 male outfits

It's no secret that the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament on Hilton Head Island is two events in one: It's a golf tournament, sure. But it's also a fashion show.

Many women plan their outfits weeks beforehand, and they spend their weekends on shopping trips, searching for that perfect dress or romper for a trip down the runway (or greenway, as the case may be).

Women aren't the only ones who meticulously arrange their outfits beforehand; let's not forget the men, who have just as much fun with their sartorial choices.

Defending champion Wesley Bryan waits to tee off on No. 9 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. He is seen here wearing a belt provided by his sponsor, Taco Bell.

Take Wesley Bryan, for instance. The defending champion of Heritage paired his fuchsia pants with a Taco Bell belt — a Taco Belt, if you will.

Bryan loved the fast food chain so much that last year he signed an endorsement deal with them, and he's been repping the brand ever since.

The professional golfer/Taco Bell fanatic joined several male spectators in dressing some, er, unusual outfit choices for Heritage this year.

Below are 11 other men who crafted their outfits especially for Heritage, attending tournament with sartorial ensembles ranging from bright and fun to downright wacky.

Several men went with the classic brand, Loudmouth Golf, which sells zany pants, shorts and just about every other garment under the hot South Carolina sun. Golfer John Daly famously wears the brand, and amateur golfers and Heritage spectators followed suit.

Rodney McDonald, for one, wears Loudmouth every year. On Saturday, he dressed in Loudmouth comic book-inspired shorts.

Kasia Kovacs

David Wilson, left, and Neil Arlett are Hilton Head natives, and they're as excited about Loudmouth as they are about golf.

"It's our favorite day of the year," said Arlett, who wore blue pants with a martini pattern on Saturday.

His friend Wilson, whose white pants were adorned with adorable cartoon kittens, agreed.

Paul Batt II went with a green and blue island theme for his Loudmouth shorts, only appropriate for a golf tournament on an island.

Adam Gremo lives on Hilton Head, but he was repping his home country of England on Saturday with his Union Jack pants.

“It’s important to wear the right accessories,” said Gremo as he drinks out of his binoculars-shaped flask.

Kasia Kovacs

Cliff DeMartino, who traveled to the island from chilly Chicago, wore his board shorts decorated with poke bowls.

"I have three pairs that I wear in rotation," DeMartino said. "That way, my friends always know how to find me."

Spectators who aren't so sure of the patterned pants trend might be more inclined to go for bright, colorful pants instead. That's how Jonathan Lively approached his outfit strategy on Saturday.

Wyatt Pringle had another answer to men's Heritage fashion — he wore fishing shorts that he bought from the Florida Keys.

Never say no to lobster shorts, especially for Heritage. That's what Dan Robinson paired with a bright pink shirt on Saturday, which attracted many comments and compliments from fellow spectators.

J.R. Messer wears a real kilt that came from Scotland, a fitting garment for Heritage. Plus, his blue beard matched his blue shirt — a unique statement at the festival.

Finally, everyone knows that rompers reign supreme for women's fashion at Heritage. But did you know that men can wear rompers too? At least one "romp-him," as the piece is colloquially called, made an appearance at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday.

