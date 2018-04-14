Who had the most Heritage-y of Heritage outfits on Saturday?

"Get your plaid on."
That's what RBC Heritage presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament officials told visitors Saturday — an appropriate dress theme for a tournament founded upon golf history and Scottish tradition.
And that's just what visitors did.
If you need inspiration on how to get your plaid on, here are some fun ways to wear the pattern at Heritage.
1. Skirt
Star with the basics — wear your plaid as a bottom piece, like Melody Chen of Chicago did with her skirt. She once wore it to a themed party, and she was happy to dig it out for another use at Heritage. Chen wore her plaid skirt with a black top and black sneakers, which makes for a comfortable but appropriate look.
2. Top
If you don't want to wear plaid as a bottom, try it as a top. That's what Betsy Crawford did, adding white pants to round out her look in a classic Heritage style.
3. Dress
Dresses look good, and they're quick and easy to grab and go. These plaid dresses are comfortable, too.
"This is my first time wearing plaid," said Jaime Berndt, on the right, who models her new purchase with her friend Kim McCue.
4. Hat
Want to add just a touch of plaid as an outfit? Put it on your head! Ryan Baggott wore his plaid cap at Heritage for the second year in a row. It's an easy way to get into the spirit of the tournament.
5. Tie it around your waist
It's too hot at Heritage to wear a jacket, so Kailee Flinton got creative. She tied her jacket around her wait and was ready to watch some golf.
6. Match your outfit
Hunter Hilton needed to get the golfers' attention so they would sign his banner. So he wore a plaid cap and a plaid shirt — and it worked. By Saturday morning, Hylton had 33 signatures, with one blank space reserved especially for Dustin Johnson.
7. Wrap a ribbon around your hat
Don't have any plaid clothing? Use Pam White's outfit as inspiration. Grab some plaid fabric, cut it into a ribbon and wrap it around a floppy hat.
White, a Hilton Head native, loves plaid as much as she loves Heritage.
"You should see my front door," White said.
8. Match your partner
Brandon Hastings and Amy Farmer, from Richmond, Va., might only be attending their first Heritage, but they knew to show up with their tournament spirit.
9. Wear plaid on your collar
Brothers George, on left, and Henry Kippenhan came to Hilton Head all the way from Colorado. They wear their plaid in a more subtle way: on their collars.
10. Order a handmade dress from a Scottish seamstress
Emily Allaun isn't just wearing any old plaid dress. It was made especially for her by a woman who owns a boutique in Scotland. It's the second year in a row that Allaun has worn the outfit to Heritage, making the event and the dress all the more special.
Allaun, who lives in Savannah, wore the dress with wedges, pearls and a white baseball cap.
Visit the Island Packet website for more on Heritage fashion.
Comments