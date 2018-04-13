Golf, gators and celebrities: A look at the 2018 RBC Heritage presented by Boeing

Brandt Snedeker sizes up his putt on No. 9 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Brandt Snedeker watches his shot on the 16th fairway during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
An alligator patrols its lagoon along the seventh fairway as Se Woo Kim and his caddy walk across the pedestrian bridge during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Se Woo Kim tees off on No. 3 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Ian Poulter sizes up a putt on No. 7 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. Poulter ended the day at 9-under-par for the tournament.
Rory Sabbatini waves to the crowd after holing out on No. 10 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Ian Poulter has a laugh as he walks up to the eighth hole during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Rory Sabbatini tees off on No. 10 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Ian Poulter reacts to a close putt on No. 2 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Luke Donald reacts to a missed putt on No. 6 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Members of the gallery got an upclose look as Dustin Johnson hit back onto the No. 9 fairway after an errant tee shot during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Graeme McDowell watches his club twirl in the air on No. 8 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. McDowell tossed (and caught) the club after a missed putt on the hole.
From left, defending RBC Heritage tournament champion Wesley Bryan, No. 1 golfer in the world Dustin Johnson, and 2014 tournament champion Matt Kuchar march down the 16th fairway accompanied by a large gallery during Thursday's first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Hilton Head Island's Harbour Town Golf Links.
Danny Lee chips onto No. 7 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. Lee ended the day at 7-under-par for the tournament.
Chesson Hadley putts on No. 10 during Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Dustin Johnson walks off No. 18 after completing his day during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Charles Howell III tees off on No. 9 during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Former USC and NFL star Sterling Sharp tees off on the driving range of the Atlantic Dunes course before Wednesday's Tartan Invitational event.
Sam Saunders, grandson of the first Heritage champion, Arnold Palmer, looks on as Dustin Johnson hits a shot with a 50-year-old club on the driving range at Harbour Town Golf Links on Wednesday. Johnson, the No. 1 golfer in the world, had just completed his morning round in the Heritage Pro-Am before joining Saunders and former Heritage champion Graeme McDowell at the driving range for a demonstration with clubs and balls of the type that were in use in 1969, the year of the first Heritage golf tournament.
Shep Rose, of "Southern Charm" hits a shot on the driving range while warming up for the Tartan Invitational event on Wednesday at Atlantic Dunes course.
Jay DeMarcus, left, and Joe Don Rooney, of Rascal Flatts, talk before the start of the Tartan Invitational event at Sea Pines' Atlantic Dunes golf course on Wednesday.
Jay DeMarcus, of Rascal Flatts, hits a shot during the Tartan Invitational event on Wednesday at the Atlantic Dunes course in Sea Pines.