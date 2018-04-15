Twinning at the Heritage: The 5 best matching fashion statements on Hilton Head

Alan Arseneau and Mike Wallien may not be a couple, but you might be forgiven for assuming otherwise.

On Friday at the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament, the two men dressed nearly identically: Cubs polo shirts, Cubs-patterned bermuda shorts and white belts.





"The Cubs outfit has definitely been a huge hit," Arseneau said. "It seems like everyone wants to stop and say something about us."





This isn't the first time they've coordinated their outfits — for the past 10 years, the two friends have been dressing up in identical outfits on Friday at the Heritage tournament.





It started when the duo followed around a golfer named Tim "Lumpy" Herron. Herron hailed from Minnesota, just like Arseneau and Wallien. So they wore viking hats to cheer on their golf hero from the north.





The tradition stuck.





"It's a fun way to embarrass our friends," Wallien.





One year, Arseneau and Wallien wore plaid outfits, but not the traditional red plaid that decorates the Harbour Town Golf Links. Their plaid was bright blue, periwinkle and fuchsia. For one of their friends, this was too much — the friend ran away.

Wallien and Arseneau weren't the only two people who coordinated their outfits. During a tournament known for its sartorial character, friends, couples, siblings and other family members sometimes have fun with planning their outfits and dressing alike.

Twins Jackson and Sullivan Wright dress in their favorite color at the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Friday, April 13, 2018. Kasia Kovacs

As 9-year-old Jackson and Sullivan Write know, age has nothing to do with it.

The twins, who came from Columbia to celebrate their fourth Heritage with their grandparents, both dressed in a turquoise, aqua color.

Jackson and Sullivan often end up color coordinating because they happen to have the same favorite colors.

"I like wearing turquoise and pink," Sullivan said.

Sure enough, on this sunny day, both twins were decked out in turquoise from head to toe.

Lesly Crick (L) and Bethanne Carroll dressed in coordinated plaid outfits at the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Friday, April 13, 2018. Kasia Kovacs

Bethanne Carroll and Lesly Crick also showed up to the course on Friday in similar fashion. Carroll wore plaid pants with a red top, while Crick sported a plaid skirt and — no surprise here — a red top.





The two have been friends on Hilton Head for about 27 years, and they often find themselves dressed alike without any planning beforehand.

"The older we get, the less it matters," Carroll said with a laugh.

Sometimes, matching happened completely unintentionally.

That was the case with Joe W. King, left, and Chris Marsh, who, by total coincidence, both pulled out pink collared shirts and mint green shorts.

The identical outfits might just indicate that the father-in-law and son-in-law spend too much time together.

Joe W. King, L, and Chris Marsh accidentally matched at the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Hilton Head, April 14, 2018. Kasia Kovacs

Then, of course, sometimes Mom and Dad plan the outfits.

Piper and Finn Gillespie were at their parents' mercy on Saturday, when they "got their plaid on."

It's a good thing they looked adorable.

Piper and Finn weren't the only ones matching in plaid on Saturday. Couples did it too.

Find more plaid outfits from Saturday here, and keep checking back to the Island Packet website for more Heritage fashion.