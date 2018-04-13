Heritage 2018 fashion: The best outfits of Heritage Friday

Although the clouds briefly hang over the sky Friday morning, the sun soon appeared and saved the day at the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Good thing, too. Heritage spectators crowded the Harbour Town Golf Links, dressed for spring and sunshine.
Here are 32 of the best Heritage outfits on Friday. Take notes — you might just be inspired.
Taylor Lemek is a local, so she knows how to dress for Heritage: a light, flowy romper never fails.
College of Charleston students Jayla Hutchenson (L) and Jaclyn Dunne arrived in matching flopping hats — a perfect accessory for Since Hutchenson is a local while Dunne is from Massachusetts, Hutchenson happily gave her friend advice on how to dress for Heritage: cute but comfortable.
Michelle Duffy poses in a Lilly Pulitzer dress.
"My husband gets me something from Lilly every Mother's Day," she said.
Renee Pierrey felt too hot Thursday, so on Friday she decided to wear an off-the-shoulder top and shorts. She added a special accessory to her outfit that made it stand out above the rest: body glitter on her shoulders.
For Stevie White, Heritage is all about being fashionable and practice. This two-piece coordinated set looks like a romper, but White doesn't have disrobe every time she uses the ladies room.
Loretta Bland poses in her luminous pink Lilly Pulitzer pants.
Claire Mallory (L) and Jordan Chapman traveled to Hilton Head from Alabama. Mallory and Chapman take fashion at the tournament very seriously; they usually change their outfits five times before heading out onto the golf course, they said.
Christine Snell got help from her husband when she picked out this off-the-shoulder-top — the pineapples were perfect for Heritage, he told her.
Ashley Campbell paired her Lilly Pulitzer skirt in cacophonous pink with a more simple white top for a look with balance.
From left: Shannon Hersh, Sandra Burton and Cathey Waldrup all wear very different styles — but all very appropriate for Heritage.
"I'm usually a dark color wear-er, but I tried to branch out," said Courtney Marine. This maxi dress was the perfect compromise: Marine got her bright-colored flowers, but she didn't have to sacrifice her staple black style.
Lillian Sumner, on the other hand, has no problem wearing bright colors.
Since Heritage is after Easter, many Heritage spectators embraced the white in their wardrobe.
Anjie Olandar is one of those people — plus, "I don’t have a tan yet, so I thought long sleeves were a good idea," she said.
Merritt Segars also pulled the white pants from her closet for the tournament, pairing it with a paisley top.
This is Melynda Gunter's first Heritage, so she dressed in the safe-but-classic white pants-pastel top combination as well.
Helen Brown isn't afraid of bright colors with this green and blue dress.
Gingham is in this season, and that's just fine with Tracy Lesage.
"I only wear dresses, and I really like 1950s style," she said, explaining her outfit.
Finally, this group of friends from Atlanta know there's no Heritage staple like Lilly Pulitzer.
From left: Natalie Buice, Kayley King, Tansey Schoonover, Kelsey Thompson, Lindsey Elliott, Marisa Weekes, Haley Zugel, Alex Whipple, Taylor Turner, Francesca Rocca, Carly Zugel.
Check back tomorrow for Saturday's best outfits, and follow along in real time on Twitter here.
