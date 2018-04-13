It's a club-throwing, high-drama heckuva time at this meltdown hotspot at Heritage

Like a hatchet.
That's how it seemed, anyhow.
After Grayson Murray made contact with that little white ball and sent it sailing right — "No, no, no," he said, the dimpled devil veering toward the water — the PGA Tour pro took his iron and chucked it overhand, straight ahead, across the cart path to the non-championship tees, where us regular folk might take our swings, and from where we, too, often find the water.
Tom Taylor, whose house sits just off the oak-lined green 192 yards away, has watched from his balcony as tourists have lived their own version of golf-fan-favorite flick "Tin Cup" — like Roy McAvoy (Kevin Costner's character in the movie), they hit ball after ball after ball.
And like McAvoy, their shots are swallowed by a lagoon, only this one lurks like a fat gator to the right of the green at Harbour Town Golf Links' No. 14.
"I don't know of a better hole (where) you can watch golf," Taylor said Friday afternoon during Round Two of the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing.
One could argue he's biased. But he's committed. He redesigned his house — adding windows, removing a fireplace and building a second story — to capitalize on the view of what Golf Magazine called, last year, the fifth-toughest hole on the PGA Tour.
Not the fifth-toughest par-3; the fifth-toughest hole. (It was the toughest par-3, according to the magazine.)
"Unfortunately, the pros may not like it," Taylor said with a slight grin.
Moments after Murray bogeyed the hole, Tour pro Brian Gay — likely worried by the water on the right — pushed his shot left, and into the rough off the green. He chipped his next shot to the fringe, which set up a tough par putt, which he eased toward the hole.
A crow heckled Gay as he crouched over his putter and watched the ball come up a foot short.
"Why didn't you fly down there and kick it in for him?" Taylor asked the bird, which perched on his roof and crowed as Gay made his way to No. 15.
(Taylor said he and wife, Serena, had noticed a "mama squirrel" Friday morning and had left out some nuts for her and her brood ... which attracted the crows. Which he kept shooing away.)
Later in the afternoon, defending Heritage champion Wesley Bryan watched his tee shot drift left and long, and come to rest on the lip of a little green-side pot bunker. He had to hit a nine-foot putt to save par.
"Pete Dye had to get sadistic and put that little sand trap in," Taylor had said earlier, referring to Harbour Town's famous designer.
Taylor said his cat — named "Mouse" — used to think the trap was his litter box. There is tale of the black-and-white feline slinking onto the course during play to take care of business. Mouse was known to tournament officials.
Serena Taylor tells of once being shushed by Sergio Garcia.
"The sound really carries from up here," she said, watching from the balcony as a group finished the hole.
And it carries to the tee box — the one on No. 14 and nearby No. 15 — and to the fans crowding the No. 13 green when the pros avoid the lurking lagoon and fire at the flag.
A tough shot to a tough hole that's often tough on everyone.
The third-toughest on the course late Friday afternoon, according to the Tour's stats.
Thirty-one bogeys.
Four double-bogeys.
And one "other" — which must have been real tough to watch.
Comments