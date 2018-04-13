Lost dentures, ringworm and an inflatable rat: The weird side of the RBC Heritage

This is a story about the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing that you can sink your teeth into.
Or not.
Maybe not, if you are the person who lost a set of partial dentures during the Monday pro-am this week.
They were found on a green at the Harbour Town Golf Links.
No one I talked to can recall anything that snappy showing up at the lost-and-found.
Usually, golfers leave behind a sand wedge, not a sandwich chomper.
The partials were found and placed in a plastic bag.
They were held aloft at the awards ceremony Monday evening, along with a lost golf club.
There were no immediate takers for the dentures.
It's one of the weirdest things to ever crop up at Hilton Head Island's PGA Tour event, now being played for the 50th time in Sea Pines.
During this milestone year, tournament organizers are encouraging fans to share their favorite Heritage memories.
Besides the lost teeth, here are a few of the weirdest things in my memories of the Heritage:
Boo Weekley breath of fresh air
The minute plain-talking Boo Weekley won in 2007, you knew he was different. And you could see why he became such a fan favorite in winning back-to-back Heritage tournaments.
As we walked off the 18th green, Weekley said the Harbour Town course demanded the same kind of shots as his course "at the house."
That meant, where he played in his hometown. And that meant Milton, Fla.
In the press conference following his win, he was asked about "the house."
Q. Can you tell us what's the difference between Milton and East Milton?
BOO WEEKLEY: A river.
And in a place with so many millions of dollars on the line that comments to the media can seem scripted and corporate, Boo Weekley brought up ringworm. Here's how that portion of the best press conference in Heritage history went:
Q. Give us a little background again on your allergy to cotton.
BOO WEEKLEY: I mean, it's polyester/cotton is what I've got on right now. I haven't had no problem with it, which it ain't really got me playing in hot, hot weather yet. I was curious to see how it's going to act. I'm hoping that I won't have no reaction to it.
Q. What happens to you?
BOO WEEKLEY: It just looks like I got ringworm. Have you ever had ringworm?
Q. No (laughter).
BOO WEEKLEY: Ringworm, it's like little pus pockets pop up on your skin there. I mean, it itches, I can tell you that. Bad case of poison ivy is about what it's like.
Q. Poison ivy I've had.
BOO WEEKLEY: It's about like that.
Q. Have you ever considered a comedy club maybe?
BOO WEEKLEY: No, sir, I ain't good at that. I ain't good at it.
Giant rat
The Heritage has a heritage of attracting protesters.
But the weirdest one was in the late 1990s.
One day, people coming across the bridge to Hilton Head Island during the Heritage were greeted by a giant, inflatable rat with the appearance of red blood dripping from its teeth.
It had been blown up and placed around town for a while as part of a successful effort to unionize hospitality workers at the former Melrose Club on Daufuskie Island. They called it Mickey Melrose.
Protesters held up signs around it that said things like, "Honk If You're Greedy."
Air force
After years of debate, it took only four words waving from a small plane chugging over the 18th hole at the Heritage last year to help turn the tide for a new state gas tax.
The message wasn't of the country club variety, but it worked:
Against the wind
They called it Hurricane Heritage.
During the Sunday round of the 2007 Heritage, winds came up so fast and so strong that play was suspended until the next morning.
A photograph of CBS announcer Nick Faldo and PGA Tour rules official John Brindle on the 18th green made it look like even walking in that wind was like pushing against a brick wall.
A volunteer on the 9th fairway was fortunate to survive being hit by a falling pine limb.
The next morning, all fairways were clean, and all volunteers and players returned to their positions — but it was weird.
The wind was still blowing so hard that white sand from the hazards covered the 16h fairway. It looked like it had snowed.
And there were few fans around and no parties. The skyboxes and grandstands were empty. A sign on a cooler in someone's back yard said "Help Yourself" and nobody bothered.
It was as if somebody at the dance unplugged the jukebox.
Your turn
What's the weirdest thing you ever saw at the Heritage?
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments