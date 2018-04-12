Here's what the new Tito's Handmade Vodka hangout spot at RBC Heritage looks like

Dr. Nelson Carswell Jr. of Dublin, Ga., has played at every RBC Heritage presented by Boeing — meaning this year's golden anniversary of the tournament was also Carswell's 50th pro-am on Hilton Head. Watch him make a ceremonial putt .
Rascal Flatts members Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus are at RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. The country music stars talked to Island Packet staff about how music and golf go hand-in-hand — and how one of them has family roots on Hilton Head.
Former Hilton Head Islander Shep Rose, star of Bravo's 'Southern Charm' and 'Relationshep' grew up coming to the RBC Heritage and is back on the island for the tournament. Here, he shares a few tips on how to enjoy the tournament.
On his way home to Augusta, Ga., after winning last year's RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, Wesley Bryan stopped at his favorite Taco Bell for a late night meal. A photo of Bryan at the restaurant, still wearing his winner's Tartan jacket, went v
Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links, Sea Pines Resort is opening the Pete Dye Room at the Harbour Town Clubhouse. It celebrates the life and times of the designer who made his career, an
PGA Tour legend Lee Trevino spent some time to reminisce about his career and his love of Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island after his speaking engagement at Bluffton's Belfair on Wed., Oct. 3, 2017.