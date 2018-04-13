New 'hidden gem' of Heritage: 5 things you need to know about the new craft beer garden

America's craft beer craze has been rocking the country for years, so it was about time RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing jumped on the bandwagon.
This year, a craft beer garden was added behind the 15th hole. And, not only does it offer a variety of craft brews, the wooden bar and tables give fans the feel of sitting in an authentic Biergarten in Germany.
Sitting under tree canopy, the bar and its large seating area offer fans a nice shaded area to rest for a bit, transport themselves to a foreign country and rest up before heading back out to the course.
Kathy Connelly, of Cincinnati, sipped on a craft brew Thursday afternoon and said the area "just looked welcoming."
"They put it on a prefect hole too," she said. "You don't have to be real quiet here."
Another fan was overheard saying the craft beer garden was "a hidden gem on the course,” according to a tweet from RBC Heritage.
Here's 5 things you need to know before visiting the new beer garden at RBC Heritage:
1. No local beers are for sale.
If you're wondering why there's not any Lowcountry beers for sale at the craft beer garden, you can blame it on Anheuser-Busch.
The 12 beers featured at the beer garden were made by six independent breweries—Wicked Weed (the closest to local, based out of North Carolina), Goose Island, Blue Point, Golden Road, Devil's Backbone and Elysian—that were bought out by the brewing giant.
But that's not the only thing they have in common.
The 12 beers available are also all distributed by Southern Eagle, South Carolina's Southeastern beverage & beer distributor.
P.S. If you're looking for local beer after the tournament, check out our Lowcountry brewery guide.
2. There's more options (& some are on draft!)
Tired of Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Shock Top? At the new craft beer garden, you can have your choice of 12 different craft brews that range from hoppy to barrel-aged to those on the lighter side.
Beth O'Connell, of Cincinnati, Ohio, said she loved the addition of the beer garden because it gave her more options. "We like to try new things, so this is great," she said.
Best news yet? While some of the beers come in bottle and cans, fans can get five straight from the draft.
Draft beers: Wicked Weed Napoleon (pale ale), Wicked Weed Bonte Pear (golden soar), Blue Point Blueberry (golden ale), Elysian Space Dust (IPA) and Devil's Backbone Gold Leaf (light-bodied lager)
Bottles and cans: Gold Road Wolf Pup (IPA), Goose Island Midway (Session IPA), Goose Island Halia (sour peach saison), Goose Island Lolita (Belgium-styled pale ale), Wicked Weed Oblivion (sour red ale), Wicked Weed Pear (blonde soar), Wicked Weed Lunatic (golden ale)
3. It's a bang for your buck
Although craft beers are almost always more expensive more than domestics at any bar or sporting event, the cost difference at RBC Heritage is minimal.
A 16 oz. can of Michelob Ultra, Budweiser or Shock Top costs Heritage fans $5, while most of the 12 and 16 oz. IPAs and light ales at the craft beer garden are $6.
Sean O'Connell, who identified as a "craft beer guy", said he was surprised by how affordable the craft beers were compared to the other drink options across the course.
"It's a dollar more than a Budweiser," O'Connell said. "Quite frankly, you would over a dollar more than a Budweiser (for a craft beer) in a bar in Cincinnati."
Warning: The barrel-aged soars run more expensive than the other options—between $7 and $9 for a 10 oz. drink.
4. Plenty of shaded seating available.
After walking around the golf course all day, there's nothing better than finding somewhere to rest your feet—especially if you can sip on a beer in the shade at the same time.
The craft beer garden offers seating for about 50 people, including a mix of two-seat tables near the bar, long wooden seated tables under tree canopy and a couple long tables for standing.
5. No food, but it's no problem.
Like so many other breweries, the craft beer garden at RBC Heritage does not sell food. But if you're feeling hungry, you're spitting distance from food while standing at the bar.
Directly adjacent to the craft beer garden, you can find a concession stand selling your classics from cheeseburgers to hotdogs to pretzels and chips.
