Who wore it best? The 13 best outfits at RBC Heritage on Thursday

Thursday marked the first day at the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing Golf Tournament on Hilton Head Island, which meant the golfers were swinging — and so were the floral maxi dresses.
Every year, the Harbor Town Links turn into a runway as spectators strut down the catwalk in their best spring attire.
Here are some of the best looks from the golf course Thursday.
See any other awesome outfits? Tweet us your photos here.
Even though it's only Thursday, people still brought their A-game.
We can't wait to see the outfits on Saturday.
Comments