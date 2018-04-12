Best spots to watch the action at RBC Heritage? 3 high-pressure holes at Harbour Town

Heading out the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing and wanting to find the best spots on the course to watch the action?
Well, you’re in luck.
While there’s no shortage of viewing venues at Harbour Town Golf Links, there are some prime spots that anyone can access.
Heritage starter David Leininger, who covered his first Heritage in 1973 as a radio journalist and has worked the tournament as a starter and announcer for nearly a decade, shared three of his favorite spots:
1) Behind Hole No. 9
“It’s just such a gorgeous golf hole,” Leininger said.
With ample seating area on the right side and behind the green, fans can watch the pros tee off and make their way down the fairway.
It’s a great place to see golfers’ strategize: Some will hit into the green-side bunker on purpose to set up a short sand shot to the green.
And sand shots are apt to make players grit their teeth.
2) Around the Hole No. 16 green
A double-bonus here.
Fans can watch a challenging approach from the left-bending fairway — in the middle of which is a stubborn little pine tree that complicates pros’ second shots to the green — and then watch some tough putts on the sloping surface.
The added bonus? A view of the par-3 No. 17 tee box, from which the pros must hit precise iron shots to a tiny island of a green.
3) The bleachers at Hole No. 18
“It used to be one of the hardest holes in golf,” Leininger said of the traditional finishing hole, flanked by Harbour Town’s red-and-white-striped lighthouse.
Again, strategy comes into play on this hole: At certain lengths, the fairway is one of the widest on the PGA Tour. But tee shots that drift left toward Calibogue Sound set up a tough approach shot to a bunker-fronted green. The bunker, though, is not as much of a concern as the water and marsh grass bordering the left side of the putting surface.
Fans are likely to see bunker shots; players searching for lost balls near the water; and precise, high-risk, high-reward golf shots that just clear the bunker and land on the green.
Oh, and tough putts — which sometimes are affected by high winds coming off the water. Did we mention this is one of the windiest holes on the course?
Comments