Need an outfit for RBC Heritage? Here are 8 quick fashion tips to stick to

RBC Heritage is the biggest social event of the year on Hilton Head with more than 100,000 spectators visiting Harbour Town this week — and it's even bigger this year celebrating the 50th.
To some of us, the event is more about the fashion than the golf. It’s the place to see and be seen with all sorts of unique fashion (see last year's best dressed). It's also a fantastic place to people watch.
And this week, it looks like the forecast will be in fashionable favor with highs in the 60s 70s, but possible thunderstorms Sunday.
Also, the Island Packet will be covering fashion all week and picking the best outfits for every day, if you need more motivation to get your style on this week.
If you’re picking out your outfit this week, here’s a quick guide for all ages to stick to:
