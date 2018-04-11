'Way beyond just the dollar signs': Homegrown Bryan playing for another Heritage trophy

Wesley Bryan took five weeks off while preparing for the biggest tournament of his life.
One of the perks of winning the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on his first try was an invitation to the Masters last week. He soaked in the bulging Augusta crowds surrounding the first tee on Thursday morning, the chance to mingle with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player after their ceremonial opening tee shots.
Perhaps most important, the Augusta resident stayed home and enjoyed a respite from PGA Tour travel.
"I knew that it was going to be an important stretch of golf ... one, the Masters, but I wanted to be fresh and ready to go for this week as well," said Bryan, who returns to Harbour Town Golf Links as defending champion and the first South Carolina native to win here. "So it was kind of my mid-season break."
Building in large chunks of time off is something Bryan plans to continue.
Playing on the Web.com Tour, a stepping stone to the PGA Tour, Bryan won his first event after a five-week layoff while the tour stopped at international events.
"I don't need competitive golf to get sharp or stay sharp," he said. "I like taking time off and got to spend a lot of time with my family and stay at home and feel like a normal human being for an extended period of time. So it was refreshing."
Bryan is playing the first two days with fellow Columbia native Dustin Johnson.
During his time off, he worked on control off the tee, which Harbour Town demands. Playing junior golf in South Carolina, on Hilton Head and at Harbour Town has grown his comfort level here, Bryan said.
Bryan finished 8 over in Augusta and missed the cut at his first Masters. He said he struggled with his putter on Augusta National's large, undulating greens.
Bryan won more than $1 million for his first PGA Tour victory last season and piled up three victories on the Web.com Tour before that. Asked if he feared losing his edge with the perks of winning, Bryan demurred.
"It goes way beyond just the dollar signs," he said. "You play this game for trophies.. Growing up, playing in junior events and amateur events, I loved playing for the trophy and still have that same mentality."
