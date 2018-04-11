These 2 country superstars are on Hilton Head and they have golf tips to share

Life is a highway — and golf is a violin.
Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney got that musical golf tip from his father, a union electrician back home in Oklahoma.
And on Wednesday, he took it to the Atlantic Dunes course on Hilton Head Island.
Rooney and the super-star country band's bassist Jay DeMarcus played were here to play in the first Tartan Invitational event during the 50th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Sea Pines.
"I started playing golf before I played music," Rooney said before easing a short-iron shot to the green.
"Making music is easier."
Rascal Flatts, the sweet-singing trio with gospel roots and a funny name, makes the music look easy.
Since the two Hilton Head golfers and Gary LeVox got together in 1999, they've recorded more than a dozen platinum albums with 14 No. 1 hits.
Their two buses parked outside the Sea Pines Plantation Club during the golf event would roll them back home to Nashville in time to sing the National Anthem for the Predators' National Hockey League playoff game Thursday night.
They're on a bit of a break before the Back To Us Tour starts in July.
Golf, believe it or not, keeps them sane, DeMarcus said.
His roots run deep on Hilton Head.
Just a long-iron shot from where he stood in warm sunshine is the home of his in-laws. The late Robert Edward Alderson and his wife, Jane, brought their two little beauty-queen daughters to Hilton Head from Jackson, Tenn., so often they grew up to become fast friends of Liberty Oak troubadour Gregg Russell.
DeMarcus ended up marrying Allison Alderson, a former Miss Tennessee. And their little boy, Dylan, ended up sitting on Gregg Russell's knee in the July 4, 2016, show at Harbour Town when his famous dad came up and led everyone in a couple of songs.
And DeMarcus is producing a movie with Russell. It's called "All Shook Up," and is based on the true story of an atom bomb lost off the shore of Savannah.
DeMarcus also has been known to jam with the Simpson Brothers at The Smokehouse restaurant on Palmetto Bay Road.
And play golf across the Lowcountry.
Rooney said they usually play in a Web.com tour pro-am in Greenville each year.
Both of them say the golf course is where they unplug when life's highway gets crowded.
DeMarcus said it irritates two hardcore golfers in the band when LeVox comes out on occasion — and beats them.
For Rooney, golf is a treasured connection to his father, a hard-working World War II baby. At 78, he still gets his own release on the golf course, where he first took Joe Don at age 9 or 10.
When the skinny kid started playing guitar in his bedroom, long before the Rascal Flatts dream would come true, he learned that the words of his father were true.
"Music is a lot like golf," he said. "It's rhythm, tempo and timing."
Then he used a 9-iron to illustrate sweet words of his father that guide him on the Hilton Head golf course — and all the packed halls where Rascal Flatts treats the crowd to "Life is a Highway."
"Make that thing feel like a bow across a fiddle," Joe Bob said.
"Don't let that note stop. Let it ring out as long as possible."
