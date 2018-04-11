The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the newest and longest of the 787 family, flies over No. 18 during the third round of RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Delayna Earley Staff video
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the newest and longest of the 787 family, flies over No. 18 during the third round of RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Delayna Earley Staff video

Looking forward to the RBC Heritage Boeing flyover? Here's what you need to know

By David Lauderdale

April 11, 2018 08:18 AM

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is scheduled to fly over the 18th fairway of the Harbour Town Golf Links at 4 p.m. Saturday during the 50th playing of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Always a fan favorite, the event remains dependent on weather and final flight certificates, Boeing announced.

The large plane glides in quietly and banks over the Harbour Town Lighthouse in Sea Pines.

This plane has just been finished at Boeing's plant in North Charleston. It was built for Singapore Airlines.

The 787-10 is built exclusively in South Carolina.

It is the newest and longest of three versions of Dreamliners. It is to be piloted by captains Tim Berg and Ricardo Traven.

Singapore Airlines is the largest 787-10 customer in the world, with 49 ordered, Boeing said. It has 110 aircraft that flew 18.9 million passengers between 137 destinations in 2017, Boeing said.

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

