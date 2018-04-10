Carolina-Clemson football rivalry. RBC Heritage. This party house at Harbour Town has stories to tell

Arnold Palmer was driving.
But so were the Clemson Tigers.
The annual football blood-letting between Clemson and the South Carolina Gamecocks was thrashing around in Columbia at the same time pro golf's finest were finessing the 18th hole at the Harbour Town Golf Links in the third annual playing of what was then called the Seas Pines Heritage Classic.
On that late-November Saturday in 1971, Joab Dowling from Beaufort eased his Lincoln Town Car up close to the 18th green. It was black on the bottom and white on the top. Custom made for a man bigger than life, chomping a stogie and sipping a Scotch.
It being Sea PInes and Hilton Head Island, of course somebody told him he didn't belong there. He said he owned the place. And he did.
He was parked on his lot.
As the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing marks its 50th edition this weekend, that lot is still the most coveted place to see the golf from the "highrise" Dowling built there at 2 Spinnaker Court.
But on that day, life seemed unfair for the old Gamecock, a guy who had suffered through seven consecutive losses to the hated Tigers during his undergraduate work as a geology major, and then law school.
Surely, no one else felt that pain.
Except maybe the putters who heard Joab groan in pain as the lucky Tigers took a 17-0 lead at the half thanks to a 52-yard field goal by Eddie Seigner, the first 50-yard field goal in Clemson history.
All day, every time the Gamecocks were driving, something terrible happened.
Clemson had a school record six interceptions on defense, including two by Marion Reeves, Clemson’s first African American football player, team spokesman Tim Bourret told me.
It was enough to make Dowling take up golf. But he never did.
Lowcountry giant
Dowling knew Sea Pines when there was no such thing as Sea Pines. He said it as the state's best place to hunt duck.
Later he knew it as a lead attorney for the Fraser family that developed Sea Pines beginning in the late 1950s. At the time, you could count on one hand the people in Beaufort County who thought it would ever be more valuable than a faithful Labrador retriever.
When he and his brother, G.G. Dowling, formed the Bank of Beaufort, it became the first to set up shop on Hilton Head — open three hours a day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and for 15 minutes the other days.
He would become known for his work on the Coastal Council, when the state adopted legislation in the late 1980s to protect the unique natural resources of its coastal counties.
And he was best known as the driving force behind the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority. Just as he saw future value on Hilton Head, he foresaw the coming day that saltwater intrusion into the county's underground water supply would leave us high and dry, so a 20-mile canal from the Savannah River was engineered, with the groundbreaking ceremony taking place the day President John F. Kennedy was shot.
But on that November day eight years later, he sat in his Lincoln, splitting his allegiances between Sea Pines and the Gamecocks, waiting for disaster to strike again.
Clemson's Ben Anderson would pick off two more passes.. Bobby Johnson, now on the College Football Playoff Committee, also had one for the Clemson defense.
And a kid named Hale Irwin snuck a victory right out from under the mighty Jack Nicklaus in that meaningless game over at Harbour Town.
'Highrise'
They still tell a story about Jack Nicklaus in the Dowling family.
Joab's daugther, Jane Dowling Fender, a retired Family Court judge, tells it this way:
"The guy they called the Golden Bear came over to Daddy sitting in his car and said, 'Joab, how much do you want for that lot?' And Daddy said, 'You've got to win a few more tournaments before you can afford this lot.' "
When the Dowlings engaged architect Tom Stanley of Savannah to make them a place where they would one day live, it was the talk of the island.
Packet co-founder and columnist Jonathan Daniels kept referring to it as his friend Joab's "highrise."
Islanders were touchy on that topic. They felt like that area along the 18th fairway would forever be scrubby pines highlighted by a Gullah cemetery with ancient, handmade tombstones. And they felt like the 10-story oceanfront hotel in Palmetto Dunes was a bad omen of highrises to come in their secret garden of paradise.
Packet columnist Corrine Vandlandingham wrote: "Lee Mallard has advised Jonathan Daniels that the purple martin house that she and John placed atop a 15-foot pole has been dubbed the 'Jonathan Daniels Highrise.' They say 'it's for the birds.' "
But Joab and Tut built a five-story affair — actually four stories and roof where the Heritage could be relished when it moved away from football season before it could die the Southern death of anything that competes with college football.
Throughout Heritage week, a bar on the ground floor welcomed a steady stream of guests. On the second floor was another bar, and food, and a wandering minstrel playing a guitar. Up the elevator to roof, golf fans stumbled into another bar.
"Everybody thought we were the Harbour Town Clubhouse," Jane said.
Joab Dowling died in 1992, still a gregarious giant in Beaufort County history. The "highrise" has long since been sold. On Monday, a chef was organizing food that will be served this week to guests in a home still known for its hospitality, and great view.
The Tigers have again beaten the Cocks four times in a row. But it's April and Joab's old highrise at the 18th hole of Harbour Town is full. Nobody has to worry about that right now.
Comments