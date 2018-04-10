Want to catch No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson on Hilton Head on Wednesday? Here's how

Golf fans who want to see the top player in the world Wednesday will have to be out early at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Dustin Johnson will tee off in the RBC Heritage Pro-Am at 7 a.m. starting at No. 1. The Columbia native and former Coastal Carolina golfer is making his first start on Hilton Head since 2009.
Fellow South Carolina native and defending champion Wesley Bryan tees off at noon in the pro-am off No. 1. Five-time champion Davis Love III starts at 8:20 a.m. off No. 1.
Johnson,. the No. 1 player in the world, played Harbour Town in 2008 and 2009 and missed the cut both years.
Now an ambassador for tournament sponsor RBC, Johnson will play on Hilton Head for the first time in almost a decade.
Past champ skipping Hilton Head — for good reason
A recent champion won't be in the field this week after initially committing.
Branden Grace, who won the RBC Heritage in 2016, won't play this week while awaiting the birth of his first child, he announced in a tweet Monday.
"I am sad to announce that I will not be playing @RBC_Heritage this week to make sure I am present for the birth of my first child," Grace wrote. "I wish you all the best on this 50th anniversary and I can't wait to make it back in 2019 for the 51st. #littlegracie."
Grace shot a final-round 66 to emerge from a crowded leaderboard in 2016 to win his first PGA Tour event. He finished tied for 11th and notched his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour on Hilton Head in 2015.
Two-time champion Boo Weekley won't be in the field after initially committing. Steve Stricker, who committed just before the deadline Friday, later changed his mind and withdrew.
Past Masters champion Vijay Singh is also among the recent scratches. Singh was replaced in the field by Steve Marino.
Tangled with Tiger
Steve Scott is making his return to competitive professional golf this week.
If the name fails to register, you know the man to whom Scott is indelibly linked. Scott famously took Tiger Woods to the wire in the 1996 U.S. Amateur before Woods' dramatic victory in extra holes, his third consecutive U.S. Amateur title.
Scott played professionally before becoming a PGA club professional and now lives in North Carolina. He earned a spot in the RBC Heritage field by winning a qualifier for fellow club professionals in March.
He shot a 5-under 67 at Callawassie Island Club to grab a spot in the field. He last played on the PGA Tour at the 2005 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where he missed the cut.
After qualifying for the Heritage, Scott said he was surprised because of some recent rust while starting a new job with the Outpost Club, an invitation-only organization with a national membership.
"It's been half a lifetime ago since I played in a PGA Tour event," Scott said in a video posted by the Carolinas PGA. "...I love competing, and this is an amazing opportunity."
Love: Masters champ 'wants to win all the time'
Davis Love III spent time last week commentating for featured groups in the Masters tournament broadcast.
He made the point Sunday that if Patrick Reed found himself in a tight spot, he'd fight. Love knows firsthand Reed's competitive nature, having captained Reed on the 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup team at Hazeltine National Golf Club and again as an assistant captain on last year's President's Cup team.
Love recalled Reed studying yardage books on the early morning ferry rides to Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey while President's Cup teammates sipped coffee and tried to wake up.
"He's just so competitive," Love said Tuesday at Harbour Town Golf Links. "He wants to win all the time."
