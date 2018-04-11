Your guide to Hilton Head nightlife: 12 Heritage after-parties that rock this week

When the sun starts the fade on Harbour Town Golf Links this week, it doesn't mean the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing party has to end.
For those who save enough energy to last them well into the night, there's plenty of special Heritage-themed after parties happening across Hilton Head Island this week.
From a DJ playing at the iconic Harbour Town Pier to a favorite local band performing at one of the island's newest restaurants, there's plenty of concerts and late night parties planned for the tournament's 50th birthday.
Here's a full list of the special after parties planned for this year's RBC Heritage:
Wednesday, April 11
7:30-9 p.m.Gregg Russell Heritage Concert at Harbour Town, 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head
Thursday, April 12
5-7 p.m. DJ Alan at the Party at Harbour Town Pier, 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head
7-10 p.m. Souls Harbor at the Party at Harbour Town Pier, 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head
5:30-7:30 p.m. Jordan Ross at Outside Hilton Head's Heritage Pint Night, 50 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
Friday, April 13
5-7 p.m. DJ Alan at the Party at Harbour Town Pier, 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head
7-10 p.m. Josh Brannon Band at the Party at Harbour Town Pier, 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head
5-9 p.m. Company Underground at Mellow Mushroom's Plaid-E-Yo Heritage Party, 33 Office Park Rd Unit 4, Hilton Head
6:30-9:30 p.m. Pat Cristaldi at Local Pie's Heritage Friday Pie Day, 55 New Orleans Rd #106, Hilton Head
9:30-12:30 p.m. La Bodega at Darren Clarke's Tavern Friday Night Heritage Party, 8 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head
Saturday, April 14
5-7 p.m. DJ Alan at the Party at Harbour Town Pier, 149 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
7-10 p.m. Cranford Hollow at the Party at Harbour Town Pier, 149 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
8-11 p.m. The OCD band at the Heritage Par-Tee at Skull Creek Dockside, 2 Hudson Road, Hilton Head
