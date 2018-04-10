Harbour Town looks different for this year's RBC Heritage. Here's what's changed

Harbour Town has come a long way since last year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Back then, Hilton Head Island was still recovering from the Category 2 hurricane that slammed into the island just months before.
The yacht parties continued for the 49th annual tournament — despite no electricity to the dock and no WiFi service.
“Everyone was on a generator last year,” said Harbourmaster Nancy Cappelmann.
Tropical Storm Irma hit the island in September and left Harbour Town under water. Fortunately, the damage wasn't as severe as that of Hurricane Matthew.
The 50th annual RBC Heritage has all the usual amenities plus some.
Electricity and WiFi have been restored to the docks for boats tying up in Harbour Town, and the lighthouse has a fresh look, wrapped in plaid in honor of the tournament.
Here are some other new sights:
The Harbour Town Pier — a prime photo spot decimated by Hurricane Matthew — opened up in February, just in time for Heritage visitors to get the perfect shot.
"It’s such a popular place; people love going out on the pier,” Cappelmann said. “Not having that last year was really a detriment. We’re glad people can enjoy walking back out there again.”
Although it took longer than expected for the renovated, T-shaped pier to reopen, it now has a roof structure at the end, a new sign and lighting. The iconic Harbour Town lighthouse is framed in the background of photos taken from the pier.
Renovations to the Harbour Town Yacht Club were completed Monday, which means a new rooftop veranda is open to yacht club members for Heritage week.
Construction on the yacht club began in November 2017. The $1.2 million-renovation project added the veranda, and also gutted and remade several meeting rooms on the third floor, according to Victor Davidson, the general manager of the yacht club.
“We think this new veranda is going to be the new jewel of Harbour Town,” Davidson said.
The veranda has lighting and foliage, Davidson said. There are sections with total shade, semi-shade and full sun, he said.
The Harbour Town Yacht Club is a private organization.
