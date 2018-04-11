Can a big hitter like Dustin Johnson win at Harbour Town? We're about to find out

The world's top golfer will no doubt pull along a sea of spectators as he tees off Thursday morning to compete on Hilton Head Island for the first time in almost a decade.
While fellow South Carolina native and defending champion Wesley Bryan will be part of the draw, his powerful playing partner Dustin Johnson has generated the buzz since committing to play in the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
Johnson, who missed the cut here in his only two previous tries, said he hasn't been back in recent years because this is usually a week to unwind after the Masters. He now has a business relationship to represent tournament title sponsor RBC.
He downplayed the thought that the tight, tree-lined Harbour Town might not match his bruising reputation, noting he grew up playing similar layouts in the Midlands.
"There's a spot you're supposed to hit it to and you go from there," Johnson said. "It doesn't matter where you play or what course it is, you've still got to hit good golf shots no matter what you're hitting off the tee."
Johnson is tied for 11th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging 310 yards off the tee.
There are a handful of holes where Johnson anticipates pulling driver depending on the wind — during Wednesday's pro-am that included a couple of par-4s on the front side, the par-5 15th and the par-4 finishing hole where the fairway opens along Calibogue Sound. But he added it "just kind of all just depends on how I'm feeling."
Bryan, who grew up with Johnson in the Columbia area and at 28 is several years younger, said Johnson's length is still in advantage at Harbour Town. He can place long irons as far as other players are hitting driver and use the driver to set up short irons into par-5s, Bryan said.
"He is the best golfer on the planet," Bryan said. "So as long as we're playing the game of golf, I think he's got a great chance of winning anywhere he tees it up."
Davis Love III has pointed to his success at Harbour Town as debunking the thought it's a short-hitters course.
When Love worked to learn Harbour Town his early years on Hilton Head, he had the benefit of a strong-willed caddie in Herman Mitchell.
Mitchell, the longtime caddie of Lee Trevino, sequestered Love from his driver much of his round at Harbour Town. He would lean a 1-iron against the water cooler and walk down the fairway to wait for Love to hit, Love recalled this week.
"One time he told me, 'if you can get the driver out of the bag with me sitting on it, you can hit it,'" Love said, noting the big man's build. "But then he let me hit it off of 18 coming down the stretch when I was into the wind and playing long."
Harbour Town, which has hosted the Heritage all 50 years, has garnered favor with shorter hitters who feel playing the required angles and approaching the small greens levels the field.
"A lot of golf courses that are wide open, when it does get soft, unfortunately, you can just bomb away and fire at every pin," Sam Saunders said. "But under any condition you have to think your way around this golf course."
Fans might flock to Johnson's group for the prospect of 400-yard drives, but the 33-year-old has worked his way to the best in the world with improved play around the green, Love said.
Course management has been part of Johnson's rise.
"He's learned to play the game," Love said. "And he and (his brother and caddie) Austin, they notice the strategy. "I've watched him hit a lot of 3- and 4-irons off the tees."
Johnson said he played the Junior Heritage here when he was young and that he hasn't reflected on his most recent two appearances here.
"I don't even remember," he said in response to a question about his struggles at Harbour Town in 2008 and 2009. "Or I try to forget, at least, because I didn't have a very good showing the last two times I was here. But hopefully it will be a lot different this year."
Comments