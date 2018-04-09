With no cannon, man-made "boom" kicks off Hilton Head's RBC Heritage

Defending RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing champion Wesley Bryan hits the ceremonial tee shot into Calibougue Sound at Harbour Town Golf Liks at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island Monday morning.
Drew Martin
Fear the beardless Graham DeLaet

RBC Heritage

Fear the beardless Graham DeLaet

University of South Carolina Beaufort golf team members Bobby Dunphy of Nova Scotia, and Marc Sweeney, draped in the Saskatchewan flag of home, came to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday to cheer PGA Tour play