From craft beer to putt putt: Here's 6 new things you'll find at the 2018 RBC Heritage

Although everyone loves the tried and true elements of RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, it's always exciting to discover what new features have been added from year to year.
As players and attendees celebrate the tournament's 50th anniversary, they will have brand new events and elements to get excited about.
From a craft beer garden for adults to a putt putt game for children, the tournament is set to have something new for everyone to enjoy outside of the the main attraction.
Here are the six new things you will find as you make your way around the course at the 2018 RBC Heritage.
1. A craft beer garden
If there's one thing fans love to see at Heritage, it's a new spot to grab a drink. This year, fans have been granted with none other than a craft beer garden.
So if you're into the craft beer scene, mosey on over to the 15th hole and choose from different types of IPAs, sours and barrel aged beers.
2. The Tartan Invitational
The Tartan Invitational is a new event that was added for the 50th anniversary of the Heritage.
The Invitational is an exclusive, 80 player golf event that will be held on Wednesday at the Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III at The Sea Pines Resort, according to a press release.
Members of the public who bought a playing spot in the invitational will be paired with a special honorary guest from South Carolina, such as a PGA TOUR professional, a musician, an athlete, an actor or politician. Confirmed special guests include tennis hall of famer Stan Smith, Heisman recipient George Rogers, Green Bay Packer Pro-Bowler Sterling Sharpe and Bravo reality star Shep Rose.
All proceeds raised will be donated to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association and the Heritage Classic Foundation, the press release said.
3. Youth Zone
Watching golf in the hot sun for more than a few hours a day can be a difficult task for most children. Luckily, for the children who would rather play a sport than watch it, they will have a new place to go during the tournament this year.
The Youth Zone, which can be found on the RBC Heritage Lawn, will feature putt putt and a hitting net for children 15 years of age or younger to practice their own golf swings.
4. The plaid-wrapped lighthouse
As you head to the 18th hole, you'll notice that the backdrop of Hilton Head's Harbour Town looking a tad different.
In honor of the golf tournament’s 50th birthday, the familiar candy striped painted on Harbour Town lighthouse have been replaced by the traditional plaid of RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
The wrapping, which took almost a week to put up, grew out of a planning meeting about a year ago from the RBC Heritage Classic Foundation.
5. A food truck (and other locally grown food choices)
For any foodies attending RBC Heritage this year, you'll be happy to hear the tournament will feature its first ever food truck.
The RBC Heritage Classic Foundation partnered with the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s Certified S.C. Grown program to offer farm-fresh food sourced from South Carolina at several locations around the tournament grounds.
This locally grown food can be found at the Calibogue Club and Doc’s BBQ concession stands, as well as at the Certified S.C. Grown Food Truck behind the 18th green. The food truck will be serving up South Carolina staples such as oyster po’ boys, barbecue bowls, collard slaw and quail sliders.
6. A green-powered focus
The course isn't going to be the only green part of this year's RBC Heritage.
After last year's tournament, RBC Heritage became a certified tournament by the Golf Environment Organization — the most widely regarded sustainability distinction in the sport of golf.
This year's attendees will find 100 recycling receptacles for cans and bottles across the tournament grounds, unused food will be donated to Second Helpings and Palmetto Electric will be powering the entire tournament with clean energy.
