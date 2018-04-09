Three things to know about Monday's soggy Heritage opening ceremonies

When defending champion Wesley Bryan used a club that pre-dated the 1900s to smash the ball into Calibogue Sound Monday morning, there was a boom, but not from the traditional Heritage cannon.
A spectator yelled "BOOM" as the club made contact with the ball. One of the cannoners, David Henderson, said that while he appreciated the spectator's effort, he would have preferred the real blast.
Strong, cold winds and intermittent downpours moved the festivities indoors to the Calibogue Club at the 18th tee.
Members of the press and dignitaries from RBC Capital Markets, the Boeing Company, the Heritage Club Foundation, state representatives, Lowcountry mayors and PGA pros gathered in the facility.
A bar along the back wall was open but remained was without customers.
Still, there was a glimmer of hope in terms of the weather.
Tuesday's forecast includes a 50 percent change of rain during the day, then the week begins to clear, making way for expected sunny conditions Wednesday though Saturday.
A chance of rain returns to the forecast on Sunday.
Tuesday's schedule at Heritage includes practice rounds, a youth putting contest and a showing of "Monsters Inc." on the Heritage Lawn.
On Wednesday, the RBC Heritage Pro-Am starts at 7 a.m.
The first round of the PGA Tour event starts Thursday at 7:20 a.m.
Here are three milestones at a ceremony emceed by 2018 tournament chairman Jim Chaffin on Monday.
Will there be a Boeing Flyover?
Mike Zavada, vice president of business operations of Boeing Commercial Airlines, joked that his company, based in Seattle, had brought the cold, damp weather along to give his team an advantage in Monday's ProAm.
Zavada announced that the company's 787-10 Dreamliner will do a flyover Saturday during tournament play. Weather conditions will determine the exact time.
The new jet will be eventually delivered to a Singaporean airline.
Wilmot honored
Steve Wilmot, tournament director and president of the Heritage Classic Foundation, was honored by champions, their families and the PGA Tour family. Past champion Brian Gay and his wife Kimberly presented the award to Wilmot.
Wilmot, who was honored for his 25 years of tournament work, mentioned that there are only a few PGA Tour events that have played their events at the same destination for more than 50 years — the Masters at Augusta National, the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club, the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii and the AT&T Pebble Beach, California.
He thanked his Sea Pines team, and a community of volunteers.
A donation in Wilmot's name was made to the First Tee in South Carolina.
Bryan receives his Tartan jacket
When defending champion Bryan was asked if he preferred the Tartan jacket to the green jacket of the U.S. Masters that just finished up on Sunday, he gave a nod to both tournaments.
"Definitely the Tartan," he said, "but I'm going to get me a green one, too."
