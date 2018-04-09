Heritage parade and opening ceremony canceled because of rain on Hilton Head

The RBC Heritage parade and opening ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday have been canceled because of rain, according to a news release from the Heritage Classic Foundation.
The Monday Pro-Am Presented by Boeing still will be played starting at 11:30 a.m., said foundation spokesperson Angela McSwain in the news release.
Traditionally, the PGA Tour golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links kicks off with a bagpipe parade and marching around the Harbour Town Yacht Basin. The parade ends on the 18th green, where the previous year's winner hits a shot into the Calibogue Sound as a cannon is fired.
This year, on the storied tournament's 50th anniversary, the shot would have been hit by Wesley Bryan, a Chapin native and the first South Carolinian to win at Heritage.
The forecast for Monday includes a 90 percent chance of rain and a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Precipitation amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch are possible, the forecast says.
Tuesday's forecast includes a 50 percent change of rain during the day, then the week begins to clear, making way for expected sunny conditions Wednesday though Saturday.
A chance of rain returns to the forecast on Sunday.
Tuesday's schedule at Heritage includes practice rounds, a youth putting contest and a showing of "Monsters Inc." on the Heritage Lawn.
On Wednesday, the RBC Heritage Pro-Am starts at 7 a.m.
The first round of the PGA Tour event starts Thursday at 7:20 a.m.
