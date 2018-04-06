A Myrtle Beach 'girls trip' spawned an iconic Lowcountry business & 'years of therapy'

It happened sometime in the late 1980s — 1987, maybe — during a spring "girls trip" to Myrtle Beach and, while it wouldn't be the first bad decision ever made in Horry County, Ginger Pickens, Sheree Morris and Pam Gouty were about to choose a path that would take them on a three-decade journey of ribbing and regret.
Gouty recalls the discussion occurring at the condo's dinner table — or was it the breakfast table? — regardless, a table, and she remembers saying, "I just don't see myself selling ... "
Golf balls.
Of the used variety, or, as Kim Malphrus — Gouty's friend and cousin who was pitching the idea — called them, "experienced."
Regardless, golf balls.
"'No, no, Kim,'" Morris remembers saying. "'This is another one of those harebrained ideas.'"
Like the cleaning service — Carolina Cleaning — they'd started in Columbia when they were in college a few years before and which, if Pickens' memory is accurate, cleaned exactly one office space before shuttering. It was her dad's office, she said. Morris remembers having to replace a set of blinds after damaging them with a vacuum; she recently found one of the service's old business cards.
The friends — including Kimberly Smith, who was also along for the beach trip — recall Malphrus once suggesting they sell Amway healthcare and beauty products.
There might have been talk of a worm farm at one point.
But now, in Myrtle Beach, Malphrus had settled on used golf balls.
"We'd stopped at a little store, and they were selling them for $4.95 a dozen," Smith said. "And that was certainly in the pocketbook range." (The golf clubs she put on the "emergency" credit card her father had given her — Malphrus' idea, Smith said — were not, and she wouldn't tell her dad till after the trip. "He was a golfer," Smith said, "so I guess he understood.")
Malphrus, a Jasper County native, thought she could bring the concept back to Beaufort County where she was working at Carpet Connection, a store in a small strip mall in Okatie off S.C. 170, across from what is now Oldfield.
Golf was booming near Hilton Head Island in the 1980s, and she guessed she could entice travelers to stop and pick up a few balls they wouldn't mind losing.
That was the plan, and Malphrus asked her friends — most of whom were just out of college and fresh out of capital — to invest.
"After all our other ventures, all we could picture was sitting around on the side of the road selling balls out of a paint bucket," Pickens said, "and swimming around in ponds looking for golf balls."
So, Pickens said no thanks.
As did Morris.
And Gouty.
"You're getting ready to undo years of therapy because of the worst decision I've ever made," Gouty joked when recently asked to tell the tale.
"I can honestly say I've made some bad decisions in my life," Morris recently said, "and that one ranks right up there."
"(Malphrus) can take $1 and turn it into $20," Pickens said.
Only Smith would end up buying into Malphrus' scheme. The two would go back to the Myrtle Beach store and cut a deal to buy 1,000 "experienced" golf balls wholesale, for $180. They each wrote a $90 check.
And when they got back to Beaufort County, they found a piece of plywood, painted "Golf Balls $4.95 a Dozen" on it and, on an April Monday, stuck it out front of Carpet Connection.
They would later move the business to U.S. 278 in Bluffton, where it was paired with a produce stand — the building that housed it would later become Hilton Head Island Visitors Center.
And finally, they'd move it to Hardeeville, at Exit 8 off I-95, where they founded Golf Ball Outlet and Fireworks Mega Store. They sold the joint in 2008. In 2017 it was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during a segment that poked good-natured fun at some of the weirdest stores in a America.
"We started selling golf balls for a quarter," Malphrus likes to say, "and we turned it into a greater-than a quarter-million dollar business."
She and her friends still joke about the missed investment opportunity.
"All the girls, they now say, 'Can I give you $20 for 20 percent?'" Smith said with a chuckle.
"I actually ended up working for my cousin later," Gouty said, "selling golf balls."
On that Monday in April when they planted their plywood sign on the roadside, Malphrus and Smith knew they were taking a big gamble.
Those $90 checks they'd written, well, they didn't have the money to cover them. They'd need to make some cash, and fast.
"And it just happened to be the (week of the) Heritage (PGA Tour golf tournament)," Smith, a Union native, said. "I didn't know anything about the Heritage — I had just moved here."
As Malphrus remembers, the extra golf traffic gave them a boost.
"It was just coincidental, actually," she said. "I can certainly say that the Heritage has led to a great thing."
"I think the business would have been successful without the Heritage," she said. "But I don't know if it would have taken off as fast as it did."
That week, the women sold all their inventory.
Their checks cleared.
And they started making more trips to Myrtle Beach — for more of those harebrained, experienced golf balls.
