Want to caddie for the world's best golfer at this year's RBC Heritage? Here's how

Looking for a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to experience RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing this year?
Dustin Johnson, the world's top-ranked golfer, is offering one lucky fan the chance to spend a day "inside the ropes" and caddie for him.
The top bidder on CharityBuzz, an online company that raises funds for nonprofit organizations through online auctions with celebrities, will caddie for Johnson during the RBC Heritage Pro Am on Wednesday, April 11 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Johnson, a South Carolina native who attended Coastal Carolina University, started competing professionally in 2007 and has since won 17 PGA Tour championships.
He has already earned a PGA Tour victory this season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and is a favorite to win the Masters Tournament at Augusta National the week before RBC Heritage.
The top bidder will "have the opportunity to go inside the mind of the #1 golfer in the world and get an up-close look at his preparations for a PGA TOUR event," according to the online auction.
In addition to caddying for Johnson in the Pro Am, the winner will also receive badges and parking passes for the tournament and an RBC Heritage pin flag signed by Johnson.
Proceeds raised from the auction will go to the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which aims to remove barriers for youth in Myrtle Beach to play golf by providing lessons and scholarships, opportunities to play and the skills necessary to compete.
Bidding closes on Thursday and is available for those 18 year or older.
The charity website lists an estimated value of the experience at $25,000. But as of 4 p.m. Monday, only one bid had been placed for $5,000.
You can place your bid here.
