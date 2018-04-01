6 SC golfers and 6 past champions join the growing ranks of 50th annual RBC Heritage

A dozen new golfers have committed to the 50th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head Island, according to a pair of news releases from the Heritage Classic Foundation.

Six men who are past winners and six who are from South Carolina will be joining the April 9-15 PGA TOUR tournament at the Harbour Town Golf Links. They add to the growing ranks of golfers committed to the event, including Dustin Johnson, Wesley Bryan, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey.

Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner, Ben Martin and William McGirt are the new additions from South Carolina.

Aaron Baddeley, Stewart Cink, Glen Day, Brian Gay, Davis Love III and Carl Pettersson represent the latest champion additions.

Here's how the Heritage Classic Foundation describes them:

▪ "Brown is a graduate of the University of South Carolina - Aiken. The Augusta, Georgia native has earned one victory on the PGA TOUR and is having a successful 2018 season, carding two top ten finishes. He will be making his fifth start at the RBC Heritage.

▪ Glover was born in Greenville, South Carolina and is a Clemson University graduate. He now lives in nearby Sea Island, Georgia and has earned three victories on the PGA TOUR including the 2009 US Open Championship. He will be competing in the RBC Heritage for the 16th time.

▪ Haas has earned six PGA TOUR victories and was the 2011 FedExCup winner. The Greenville, South Carolina resident is following in his dad Jay’s footsteps and making the RBC Heritage a tradition. Bill hasn’t missed the Harbour Town event since finishing Q-school in 2005. Bill also has a long relationship with the Heritage Classic Foundation. He won the Players Amateur, held in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2002.

▪ Kisner was born in Aiken, South Carolina and graduated from the University of Georgia. His World Golf Ranking is 25 and he has two victories on the PGA TOUR. He has two top ten finishes this season, including a second at last week’s WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play. The 2017 President’s Cup team member will be making his 6th start at Harbour Town.

▪ Martin was born in Greenwood, South Carolina and is a Clemson University graduate. He won the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and carded a top ten finish earlier this season by posting four rounds in the 60s at the Sony Open. He now lives in Kiawah Island and will be making his sixth RBC Heritage appearance.

▪ McGirt was born in Fairmont, North Carolina and graduated from Wofford College. He has been on the leaderboard twice this season and earned his first PGA TOUR win in 2016 at the Memorial. He now calls Spartanburg home and will be making his eighth consecutive start at Harbour Town where he has broken into the top ten three times.

▪ Baddeley’s first win on the PGA TOUR came at the 2006 Heritage. He has won three other times since then. He was born in New Hampshire but moved to Australia when he was two. He has earned four international victories in Australia and will be making his 14th start at Harbour Town.

▪ Cink is a 2-time RBC Heritage champion, winning his first time competing at Harbour Town in 2000 and again in 2004. He has earned four additional titles on the PGA TOUR, including the 2009 British Open. In 2017, he was named the Payne Stewart Award winner. It is presented annually to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart's steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. He will be making his 19th consecutive start at Harbour Town.

▪ Day’s career on the PGA TOUR began in 1994. He defeated Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman in a play-off to win at Harbour Town in 1999. He will be competing in his 23rd RBC Heritage.

▪ Gay won the 2009 RBC Heritage by a record 10 strokes, topping Davis Love III's seven-stroke win in 1998. His 20-under 264 total broke Loren Roberts' previous tournament scoring record of 19-under in 1996. He has won five times on the PGA TOUR and will be making his 18th start at Harbour Town.

▪ Love won his first PGA TOUR tournament since 2008 at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. The University of North Carolina graduate has earned 21 PGA TOUR victories, including five wins at Harbour Town Golf Links. The Sea Island resident was only 23 when he won his first in 1987, making him the youngest champion. The 2016 Ryder Cup captain will be celebrating his 30th start at the RBC Heritage with his son Dru who is will be competing for the first time. It will be the first time three generations have competed at Harbour Town because Davis’ dad played in 1969 and again in 1970.

▪ Pettersson’s 2012 victory at the RBC Heritage was his fifth on the PGA TOUR. The win tied him with Jesper Parnevik for most wins on the PGA TOUR by a Swedish player. Carl moved to Greensboro, NC with his family in high school and later attended NC State. He will be making his 16th consecutive start at the RBC Heritage on a sponsors exemption."

For more information on the 50th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing tournament, visit rbcheritage.com.

For all the latest news about the tournament, visit islandpacket.com/sports/golf/rbc-heritage-tournament.