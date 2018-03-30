Luke Donald waits to putt on No. 7 during the second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
RBC Heritage

He's earned more than $3.7 million on Hilton Head but has never won. Is this the year?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@islandpacket.com

March 30, 2018 02:01 PM

Luke Donald is back for another shot at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The 40-year-old has quite the history on Hilton Head Island at the Heritage.

He's finished runner-up five times. He's earned more than $3.7 million in the tournament, second only to Jim Furyk and ahead of five-time champion Davis Love III.

But Donald has never won. His latest near miss was a second-place finish to Wesley Bryan in 2017.

"I just keep trying," Donald said after his final round last year left him one shot back of Bryan. "Obviously it's a place I feel comfortable and I like and I've had a lot of success. I've just got to keep pounding away, and hopefully I'll get there."

Donald will be in the field again when the tournament starts April 12, a Heritage news release confirmed Friday.

He'll be joined by past champion Branden Grace and two major championship winners — Jason Dufner and Charl Schwartzel.

Grace won here in 2016. His final round 66 pushed him to 9-under 275, good enough for a two-shot victory over Donald and Russell Knox.

Dufner has won five times, including the 2013 Championship and the Memorial last year. Schwartzel's two victories include a dramatic win at the 2011 Masters.

