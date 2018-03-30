He's earned more than $3.7 million on Hilton Head but has never won. Is this the year?

Luke Donald is back for another shot at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The 40-year-old has quite the history on Hilton Head Island at the Heritage.
He's finished runner-up five times. He's earned more than $3.7 million in the tournament, second only to Jim Furyk and ahead of five-time champion Davis Love III.
But Donald has never won. His latest near miss was a second-place finish to Wesley Bryan in 2017.
"I just keep trying," Donald said after his final round last year left him one shot back of Bryan. "Obviously it's a place I feel comfortable and I like and I've had a lot of success. I've just got to keep pounding away, and hopefully I'll get there."
Donald will be in the field again when the tournament starts April 12, a Heritage news release confirmed Friday.
He'll be joined by past champion Branden Grace and two major championship winners — Jason Dufner and Charl Schwartzel.
Grace won here in 2016. His final round 66 pushed him to 9-under 275, good enough for a two-shot victory over Donald and Russell Knox.
Dufner has won five times, including the 2013 Championship and the Memorial last year. Schwartzel's two victories include a dramatic win at the 2011 Masters.
