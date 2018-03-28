5 more players we know are coming to Hilton Head for RBC Heritage

One of the world's top players is among the latest batch of golfers confirmed to have committed to play in the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing in April.
Paul Casey, the 13th-ranked player in the world, will tee it up at Harbour Town Golf Links in the PGA Tour event starting April 12. Ross Fisher, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli and Tyrell Hatton will also compete on Hilton Head Island, the tournament said in a news release.
Casey won the Valspar Championship in Florida in March and has 13 international victories. Fitzpatrick won the 2013 U.S. Amateur and made his first start at Harbour Town in 2014 before turning professional.
Frittelli won twice internationally and made his PGA Tour debut in 2017. The South African is making his first start at Harbour Town.
Hatton, the 17th-ranked player in the world, won the Italian Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year and has two top-10 finishes this season.
Fisher is No. 35 in the world and making his second appearance at Hilton Head's tournament.
