Heritage Honor Roll: Past Champions

Here's a look back at the champions of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
1969
Arnold Palmer
Score: 68-71-70-74–283
Earnings: $20,000
• His score of 1-under-par 283 is the highest winning score in tournament history.
• The win was the first of four consecutive top-10 finishes in the Heritage for Palmer.
• Palmer won 62 PGA Tour events in his career, including seven majors. The Heritage was his 55th win.
1970
Bob Goalby
Score: 74-70-70-66–280
Earnings: $20,000
• The win was the 10th of Goalby’s 11 PGA Tour wins, which include the 1968 Masters.
• Goalby’s first-round 74 is the highest opening round by a Heritage winner.
1971
Hale Irwin
Score: 68-73-68-70–279
Earnings: $22,000
• The victory was the first of Irwin’s career and the first of his three Heritage wins.
• The 1971 Heritage saw a first: A hole-in-one. Richard Crawford had an ace.
1972
Johnny Miller
Score: 71-65-75-70–281
Earnings: $25,000
• The win was the second of Miller’s 25 PGA Tour wins, including the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship.
• The 1972 Heritage saw a first: Monday play. Saturday’s play was rained out.
1973
Hale Irwin
Score: 69-66-65-72–272
Earnings: $30,000
• Irwin became the first to win the Heritage more than once, and his second Heritage victory was also the second win of his career.
• The win was the second of his nine top-10 Heritage finishes, third all-time.
1974
Johnny Miller
Score: 67-67-72-70–276
Earnings: $40,000
• The second multi-time winner in as many years, Miller’s two wins were his only top-20 finishes in 12 tries.
• Miller became the first Heritage winner with a hole-in-one, the second ace in Heritage history.
1975
Jack Nicklaus
Score: 66-63-74-68–271
Earnings: $40,000
• Nicklaus’ win was one of three in five weeks, including the 1975 Masters two weeks later.
• The victory was one of 73 on the PGA Tour for Nicklaus, third all-time.
1976
Hubert Green
Score: 68-67-66-73–274
Earnings: $43,000
• At the time, Green’s five-stroke win tied for the largest margin of victory in Heritage history.
• The Heritage win, the 11th of his 19 PGA Tour wins, was Green’s third in as many weeks.
1977
Graham Marsh
Score: 65-72-67-69–273
Earnings: $45,000
• Despite having 70 professional wins, including two senior majors, this was Marsh’s first and only PGA Tour win.
• Marsh, an Australian, became the first foreign-born Heritage winner in his second tournament appearance.
1978
Hubert Green
Score: 70-70-70-67–277
Earnings: $45,000
• Green made the cut in 19 of his 23 Heritage appearances.
• The win marked the second consecutive year the Heritage champion had not held the 54-hole lead.
1979
Tom Watson
Score: 65-65-69-71–270
Earnings: $54,000
• The victory was the first of two Heritage wins and one of five wins during the 1979 season for Watson, then the No. 1 player in the world.
• At the time, Watson’s winning score of 14-under 270 was a Heritage record.
• Watson’s 54-hole lead of eight strokes remains the largest in Heritage history.
1980
Doug Tewell
Score: 69-66-72-73–280
Earnings: $54,000
• The victory was the first of Tewell’s four PGA Tour wins and the first Heritage to go to a playoff. Tewell’s par on the first extra hole was enough to defeat Jerry Pate.
• Tewell made the cut in 19 of his 23 Heritage starts and had four top-10 finishes.
1981
Bill Rogers
Score: 71-69-68-70–278
Earnings: $54,000
• The win was the second of Rogers’ six career PGA Tour victories and the first of four in 1981.
• Rogers, who won the British Open and finished second at the U.S. Open that year, was the 1981 PGA Player of the Year.
1982
Tom Watson
Score: 69-68-72-71–280
Earnings: $54,000
• It took Watson three playoff holes to defeat Frank Conner, denying Conner what would have been his only PGA Tour win.
• This was the second of Watson’s two Heritage wins and the second of his four wins in 1982, including the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.
1983
Fuzzy Zoeller
Score: 67-72-65-71–275
Earnings: $63,000
• The two-stroke victory was the first of Zoeller’s two Heritage wins and the second of his five top-10 finishes.
• The 1983 Heritage was the first in which the defending champion missed the cut. Tom Watson shot 74-76.
• Later in his career, Zoeller would have a streak of eight consecutive under-par rounds at the Heritage from 1992-1994. However, he didn’t win during that span.
1984
Nick Faldo
Score: 66-67-68-69–270
Earnings: $72,000
• Faldo was the first to shoot four rounds in the 60s at the Heritage. Eleven players have won the Heritage with four rounds in the 60s.
• At the time of this win, Faldo had 10 European Tour wins, but this was his first PGA Tour victory. The Englishman’s next five PGA Tour wins were majors.
1985
Bernhard Langer
Score: 68-66-69-70–273
Earnings: $72,000
• Despite 42 European Tour wins, Langer has just three PGA Tour wins – the Heritage and two Masters championships.
• Langer, the third international player to win the Heritage, remains the only Heritage champion to follow up a Masters win one week earlier.
• Langer won on the first hole of a playoff with Bobby Wadkins. Wadkins never won on the PGA Tour, but had six runner-up finishes.
1986
Fuzzy Zoeller
Score: 68-68-69-71–276
Earnings: $81,000
• The one-stroke victory was the second of Zoeller’s two Heritage wins and the third of his five top-10 finishes.
• The 1986 Heritage had the highest first-round scoring average in tournament history — 73.496.
1987
Davis Love III
Score: 70-67-67-67–271
Earnings: $117,000
• The win was the first of Love’s 21 career PGA Tour victories and the first of his Heritage-record five victories and 11 top-10 finishes.
• Love set the Heritage record by coming back to win from a six-shot deficit after Round 1.
• At 23 years and six days, Love was the youngest Heritage winner.
1988
Greg Norman
Score: 65-69-71-66–271
Earnings: $126,000
• Inspired by Jamie Hutton, a 17-year-old leukemia patient, Norman befriended the boy who had come to see him play. Norman had breakfast with Hutton prior to his-final-round 66, which sealed the one-stroke lead, and presented Hutton with the championship trophy.
1989
Payne Stewart
Score: 65-67-67-69–268
Earnings: $144,000
• The win was the first of Stewart’s two Heritage wins and five top-10 finishes.
• Stewart became the second golfer to win the Heritage with four rounds in the 60s. Those rounds were part of 18 consecutive rounds at par or better, still a Heritage record.
• Kenny Knox tied the PGA Tour record with just 18 putts in one round and set a PGA Tour record (since broken) with 93 putts in 72 holes.
1990
Payne Stewart
Score: 70-69-66-71–276
Earnings: $180,000
• Stewart became the first man to win back-to-back Heritage titles, requiring two extra holes to best Larry Mize and Steve Jones.
• Like 1989, Stewart’s four rounds in 1990 were part of a Heritage-record run of 18 consecutive rounds at or under par.
1991
Davis Love III
Score: 65-68-68-70–271
Earnings: $180,000
• The win was the second of Love’s Heritage-record five victories and 11 top-10 finishes.
• Love’s four rounds were the first of what would be nine consecutive rounds under par.
• At the time, Love’s total of 271 was tied for fourth lowest in Heritage history.
1992
Davis Love III
Score: 67-67-67-68–269
Earnings: $180,000
• Love became the tournament’s first three-time winner and its second back-to-back winner, immediately following Payne Stewart’s achievement in 1989-1990.
• Love became the third golfer to shoot four rounds in the 60s at the Heritage. All three had won.
• The win was the third of Love’s Heritage-record five victories and 11 top-10 finishes.
1993
David Edwards
Score: 68-66-70-69–273
Earnings: $202,500
• The win was the last of Edwards’ four PGA Tour victories. He would win his first tournament on the Champions Tour more than 13 years later.
• His four rounds under par were part of a streak of 14 rounds par or under.
1994
Hale Irwin
Score: 68-65-65-68–266
Earnings: $225,000
• Irwin’s 266 was the lowest total score in Heritage history at the time and remains the third-best total all time.
• Irwin, who made the cut in 24 of 25 Heritage tournaments he played in, joined Davis Love III as the only three-time Heritage champions.
• The 21 years between Irwin’s second win in 1973 and his third win in 1994 is the longest between Heritage victories. At 48 years and 10 months, he remains the oldest Heritage winner.
1995
Bob Tway
Score: 67-69-72-67–275
Earnings: $234,000
• Tway won a playoff, the fifth in Heritage history, over Nolan Henke and David Frost with a par on the second playoff hole.
• In the four appearances before his win, Tway had finished 37th and missed three cuts.
• Tway’s victory was the first Heritage win in 12 years – since Fuzzy Zoeller’s 1983 victory – to feature an over-par round.
1996
Loren Roberts
Score: 66-69-63-67–265
Earnings: $252,000
• The win was the third of eight PGA Tour victories in Roberts’ career.
• Roberts is one of 11 Heritage winners to shoot all four rounds in the 60s.
• The 1996 event had the lowest 36-hole cut in Heritage history — even-par 142.
1997
Nick Price
Score: 65-69-69-66–269
Earnings: $270,000
• Price became the 11th golfer to shoot all four Heritage rounds in the 60s and the sixth to win. Price’s four rounds in the 60s were the first four in his Heritage-record nine in a row.
• A native of Zimbabwe, Price became the fifth international winner of the Heritage and the first in nine years.
1998
Davis Love III
Score: 67-68-66-65–266
Earnings: $342,000
• Love become the first golfer to win more than three Heritage championships.
• By shooting all four rounds in the 60s, he became the third Heritage winner in a row to accomplish the feat and the 12th golfer overall.
• The 1998 event had more golfers make the cut (84) than any other Heritage.
1999
Glen Day
Score: 70-68-70-66–274
Earnings: $450,000
• The win is the only PGA Tour win of Day’s career.
• Day birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff to beat Jeff Sluman and deny Payne Stewart a third Heritage victory.
• Day won in 1999 a year after finishing second in 1998. He has no other top-10 finishes in 19 Heritage appearances and has missed the cut six times.
2000
Stewart Cink
Score: 71-68-66-65–270
Earnings: $540,000
• Cink’s win in his first appearance at the Heritage was the second of his six PGA Tour wins.
• Cink was the third golfer to win in his first Heritage appearance and the first since the first two years of the tournament.
2001
Jose Coceres
Score: 68-70-64-71–273
Earnings: $630,000
• The win was the first of Coceres’ two PGA Tour wins, both coming in 2001.
• The 2001 Heritage is tied for the longest at 77 holes. After two Sunday playoff holes, play was suspended. Coceres defeated Billy Mayfair after three more playoff holes on Monday.
• At even-par 142, the 2001 Heritage tied for the lowest 36-hole cut.
2002
Justin Leonard
Score: 67-64-66-73–271
Earnings: $720,000
• The 2002 Heritage was on pace for a record until the final round. Davis Love had shot the lowest score after one round,
62. After 36 holes, Phil Mickelson tied the two-round mark of 129. And after three rounds, Leonard’s 197 was the all-time low.
• At even-par 142, the 2002 Heritage tied for the lowest 36-hole cut.
• Leonard won the Heritage after back-to-back missed cuts at the event.
2003
Davis Love III
Score: 66-69-69-67–271
Earnings: $810,000
• The win was the last of Love’s Heritage-record five victories. He has 11 top-10 finishes and still ranks third on the tournament’s all-time money list.
• Love won a playoff over Woody Austin on the fourth extra hole.
• Love was one of six golfers in the 2003 Heritage to shoot all four rounds in the 60s.
2004
Stewart Cink
Score: 72-69-69-64–274
Earnings: $864,000
• Cink turned in a record 36-and 54-hole comeback on the way to his second Heritage title. He was seven strokes back through 36 and nine back through 54.
• Cink’s final-round 64 set the Heritage record for lowest finish by a winner.
• The 2004 event matched 2001 for the longest at 77 holes. Cink outlasted Ted Purdy on the fifth playoff hole.
2005
Peter Lonard
Score: 62-74-66-75–277
Earnings: $936,000
• The 2005 Heritage remains Lonard’s only PGA Tour victory.
• Lonard’s first-round 62 is tied for the lowest opening round in Heritage history and is the lowest start by a winner.
• At the 2005 Heritage, David Frost set the PGA Tour record for the fewest putts (92) in 72 holes.
2006
Aaron Baddeley
Score: 66-67-66-70–269
Earnings: $954,000
• The win was the first of Baddeley’s four PGA Tour victories. It marked the second year in a row that Harbour Town was someone’s first PGA Tour win.
• Baddeley won the tournament after speaking at the Easter Sunrise service that morning.
• The 2006 Heritage tied the tournament mark for lowest 36-hole cut at even-par 142.
2007
Boo Weekley
Score: 67-69-66-68–270
Earnings: $972,000
• The 2007 Heritage was Weekley’s first PGA Tour win, the third consecutive champion to make that distinction.
• The $972,000 winner’s prize is the most money any golfer has won at their first Heritage.
• The 2007 Heritage saw the tournament’s third Monday finish when the final round was suspended because of high winds.
2008
Boo Weekley
Score: 69-64-65-71–269
Earnings: $990,000
• Weekley’s back-to-back Heritage wins are the only two PGA Tour wins of his career. He’s the last golfer to win back-to-back Heritages.
• Weekley is one of only five golfers to win the Heritage on his first try and one of nine to win on his second try. But he’s the only golfer on both lists.
2009
Brian Gay
Score: 67-66-67-64–264
Earnings: $1,026,000
• Gay set the Heritage record for lowest score with his 20-under-par 264.
• Gay’s 10-stroke win is the largest margin of victory in Heritage history.
2010
Jim Furyk
Score: 67-68-67-69–271
Earnings: $1,026,000
• Furyk won in a playoff with Brian Davis on the first extra hole.
• The 2010 Heritage tied the tournament mark for lowest 36-hole cut at even-par 142.
2011
Brandt Snedeker
Score: 69-67-72-64–272
Earnings: $1,026,000
• Snedeker beat Luke Donald on the third hole of a playoff for the second of his five PGA Tour wins.
• His final-round 64 ties for the lowest finish by a winner. He overcame a five-stroke deficit.
2012
Carl Pettersson
Score: 70-65-66-69–270
Earnings: $1,026,000
• The 2012 Heritage remains the most recent of Pettersson’s five PGA Tour wins.
• Pettersson became the 12th international winner at the RBC Heritage.
2013
Graeme McDowell
Score: 71-67-68-69–275
Earnings: $1,044,000
• McDowell’s win marked the third time in four years the RBC Heritage was decided in a playoff.
• McDowell was six strokes back after the first round, tying Davis Love III for the largest 18-hole deficit overcome to win the RBC Heritage.
• With the win, McDowell became the 10th U.S. Open winner to also don the tartan jacket.
2014
Matt Kuchar
Score: 66-73-70-64–273
Earnings: $1,044,000
• The victory was Kuchar’s seventh PGA Tour win.
• Kuchar’s bunker shot for birdie on 18 sealed a come-from-behind win after opening the final round four strokes back. He had either opened Sunday play with the lead or led at some point on Sunday the previous three weeks, but did not win.
2015
Jim Furyk
Score: 71-64-68-63–266
Earnings: $1,062,000
• Victory ended a 4 1/2-year victory drought going back to the 2010 Tour Championship. Furyk went 100 starts between wins.
• Furyk’s closing 63 set an RBC Heritage record for lowest finish by a winner, one shot better than Stewart Cink (2004), Brian Gay (2009) and Brandt Snedeker (2011).
• At age 44, Furyk became the second-oldest winner in Heritage annals behind Hale Irwin (1994, age 48).
2016
Branden Grace
Score: 66-74-69-66–275
Earnings: $1,062,000
• The South African scored his first PGA Tour victory. He already owned 10 international wins, including the Qatar Masters earlier in the year.
• Grace began the final round three shots behind leader Luke Donald, but four birdies in his first six holes erased the deficit. Back-to-back birdies at Nos. 12-13 pushed the South African to the front, as Donald made no birdies after the turn.
2017
Wesley Bryan
Score: 69-67-68-67–271
Earnings: $1,170,000
• In his first PGA Tour season, Bryan became the first South Carolinian to win the state's only PGA Tour event. He won three times on the Web.com Tour the previous year.
• Bryan came from four shots back during the final round to win by a shot over Luke Donald. Donald finished runner-up at the event for a fifth time.
Comments