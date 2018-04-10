A child with cancer hoped to meet his favorite golfer at The Heritage. He got more than that.

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing has produced tons of memorable moments. Here are our top 10 favorites.
10. Davis’ penalty boosts Jim Furyk
Former U.S. Open winner Jim Furyk has the precision game tailored for Harbour Town Golf Links. He posted four top-10 finishes from 2003-08, but it took an act of honesty and sportsmanship from another player to vault Furyk to his first Heritage victory in 2010.
On the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, opponent Brian Davis ticked a loose reed with his backswing — an act imperceptible without slow-motion television replay and so slight that Davis himself was not sure he had nicked it. The result was a two-stroke penalty and a win for Furyk.
Davis’ violation cost him a chance at his first PGA Tour victory and a stunning comeback — he had rolled in a clutch 18-footer for birdie on his final regulation hole to catch Furyk and force the playoff.
9. Cink wins playoff amid controversy
Stewart Cink came from nine shots back in the final round to win the 2004 Heritage, the biggest comeback on the PGA Tour since Paul Lawrie’s win from 10 down in the 1999 Open Championship. Cink also became the eighth golfer to win the Heritage more than once.
His win isn’t remembered for either of those things, however.
Cink and Ted Purdy battled in a five-hole playoff that’s tied for longest in tournament history. After driving into a waste bunker tucked in the turn of a dogleg at the par-4 16th, Cink hit a miraculous wedge shot close to the pin to set up birdie and secure his second tartan jacket.
After the closing ceremonies and unknown to fans, Cink was whisked away to a CBS television production truck to watch replays of his bunker shot. The legitimacy of Cink’s win was in question after several fans watching on television called the tournament because they suspected him of illegally removing debris from behind his ball and illegally marking the line of his shot or illegally grounding his club in a hazard.
Cink’s victory stood when tournament rules official Slugger White determined he wasn’t guilty of the first offense. And though Cink did ground his club and remove loose impediments from around his ball, both were allowable because he was in a “waste area” and not a bunker.
8. Kuchar’s bunker shot saves Sunday
Coming into the 2014 Heritage, a stretch of three solid weeks of golf before Harbour Town yielded no victories for Matt Kuchar. Though he was playing well, his Sundays left room for questions.
Kuchar insisted there were no issues with his final-round performances. Circumstances kept him from victory the previous three weeks, when he shared the lead at each tournament. And so on the Heritage’s final day, after a three-putt from 4 feet on the par-3 17th, when everyone thought the doubt had again sneaked in, he was calm.
Kuchar quieted the doubters with one of the most memorable shots in tournament history, holing out for birdie from the front bunker on No. 18 to complete a 7-under par 64, clipping Harbour Town’s perpetual bridesmaid, Luke Donald, by a shot.
After the shot dropped, Kuchar snapped the cap from his head and feigned throwing it down. He pumped his fist to encourage the fans in the skybox crowing “Kuuuuuch, “ and he gave a CBS camera a thumbs-up.
7. Stewart 1st to win back-to-back titles
It was arguably the most dominant stretch by a professional golfer at Harbour Town Golf Links — Payne Stewart, who eschewed the course for five years because of what he deemed poor conditioning, returned to the Heritage in 1989 only because Harbour Town would host the season-ending Nabisco Championships later that year.
Stewart broke the tournament scoring record on the way to a win in his return, then won again in 1990 to become the tournament’s first back-to-back champion.
In between, Stewart lost a playoff to Tom Kite to finish second in the Nabisco. He then tied for fourth in the 1991 Heritage.
6. Love’s miraculous chip leads to win
Davis Love III was as inconspicuous on the final-round leaderboard of the 2003 Heritage as a four-time champion could be.
He hadn’t led any of the first three rounds and seemed out off contention when his approach on the 18th hole landed well right of the green. But from 66 feet away, Love chipped in for birdie, setting off a wild celebration and setting up a playoff with Woody Austin.
Love shot a 4-under-par 67 on a day in which, at one point, there was an eight-way tie for first.
An hour after his miraculous shot, Love and Austin arrived back at No. 18 for the third time that day.
Love pulled off another near miracle — his 6-iron approach hit the flagstick and stopped within feet of the hole. He made an easy birdie, and Austin missed a 19-footer to hand another tartan jacket to Love.
5. Langer models green and tartan
Days before arriving at Sea Pines in 1989, Bernhard Langer became the first German to win on the PGA Tour when he won the Masters.
The media had been relentless in the days following Langer’s Masters victory, but he found refuge on the golf course, shooting 68-66-69-70 in his first Heritage appearance since tying for 59th in his 1982 debut.
Langer three-putted just once en route to a green jacket and didn’t three-putt at all on the way to a tartan jacket. He needed a 5-footer for par on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Bobby Wadkins, who closed with a 68.
On the first extra hole, Wadkins pushed his 8-iron approach into the bunker on the par-4 16th. The ensuing bogey made Langer the only golfer to win the Masters and Heritage in consecutive weeks.
4. RBC, Boeing end year of uncertainty
In September 2009, Verizon Business announced it would not renew its sponsorship after the 2010 Heritage, ending a 14-year relationship that began when the company went by MCI. With the economy in recession, finding a replacement was no easy task.
The tournament actually went without a title sponsor in 2011, dipping into its reserve funds to underwrite the prize pool and other expenses. It was a temporary fix, but even as Brandt Snedeker was crowned champion, no one knew if he’d be the last.
Salvation finally arrived two months later, when the Royal Bank of Canada and Boeing teamed up to breathe life into South Carolina’s only PGA Tour stop. The partnership has been so successful, in fact, that both companies signed long-term renewals.
3. Foundation saves the Heritage
In 1986, Hilton Head Holdings, the parent company of the Sea Pines Co., filed for bankruptcy and threatened to take the Heritage down with them.
More than $100 million was owed to about 2,000 creditors. What’s more, Harbour Town Golf Links had fallen into disrepair, and the PGA Tour considered pulling the tournament from the circuit’s smallest market.
That’s when a group of community leaders, including former South Carolina Gov. John West; Joe Fraser, brother of Sea Pines founder Charles Fraser; and Sea Pines executive John Curry formed the Heritage Classic Foundation, a charitable organization that would take over administration of the tournament and shore up its financial future.
The foundation soon secured a $1 million line of credit and a title sponsor in MCI.
2. Norman dedicates win to new friend
Seventeen-year-old Jamie Hutton was scheduled for a bone marrow transplant the day after the 1988 Heritage, but before the leukemia-stricken boy went to the hospital, he came to Harbour Town Golf Links hoping to see his favorite golfer, Greg Norman, and perhaps even meet his idol.
As it turned out, he did more than that. The group Thursday’s Child, similar to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, sponsored a trip for Hutton and his family from their home in Wisconsin and arranged for the teenager to meet Norman on Saturday.
The two enjoyed an instant rapport, and although the Huttons had planned to leave town Sunday on a commercial flight, Norman chartered a jet for them so that they could stay long enough to watch the final round.
Trailing by four shots, Norman ate breakfast with Jamie, who gave him this simple advice: “Shoot a 64.” With Hutton following him in the gallery and CBS telling the touching story, Norman shot a 66 — enough to edge David Frost and Gil Morgan by a single stroke.
Norman presented the winner’s trophy to Hutton, who wore the tartan blazer of a tournament committee member.
1. The King was the 1st, and still No. 1
John Gettys Smith could barely stand to watch.
With the first Heritage Classic approaching a nail-biting finish on Thanksgiving weekend in 1969, Arnold Palmer threatened to cough up his third-round lead on the tournament’s final day, as lesser names Richard Crawford and Bert Yancey gained ground.
So Smith, the Heritage’s first tournament chairman, stood nervously beside a mucky hole that would become Harbour Town’s Yacht Basin, kicking dirt clods into the water as Palmer’s group played its way up the final fairway a few hundred yards away.
Just then, Charles Fraser, Sea Pines’ developer, came strolling past. Fraser had commissioned a study on American golf’s South Carolina roots, but Smith said the man that founded the Heritage wasn’t as well-versed in the modern game.
“He asked me, ‘Is something wrong?’ ” Smith recalled. “I said, ‘Do you have any idea that if he wins what a super story it will be ... and what will happen if he loses and the winner is not a superstar?’
“He just said, ‘Oh,’ and wandered away.”
Braving the suspense, Smith made his way to the 18th green for a closer look and watched Palmer sink a putt to secure the championship.
“Palmer made a putt to take the first Heritage crown and saved us,” Smith said.
There’s no doubt Palmer’s victory underpinned many of the fawning tributes paid to the PGA Tour’s newest event in national publications.
And Palmer’s victory was big news for another reason: Palmer’s career was being written off before he arrived at Sea Pines.
Smith recalled the November 1969 issue of one national golf publication featured a cover story on the King entitled “The End of an Era.” Indeed, after averaging four victories a season over a 13-year period, Palmer had gone 14 months without a win — at the time, the longest drought of his career.
So when Palmer led the Heritage wire to wire, it became worldwide news. Palmer also won the Danny Thomas Diplomat Classic the next week and capped his year by being named the Associated Press Athlete of the Decade, the first professional golfer to win the award.
Harbour Town was ground zero for one of the biggest “feel-good” stories of the year.
