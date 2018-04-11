2017 RBC Heritage winner Wesley Bryan putts his ball on the green at No. 18 during the final round at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage will be broadcast, live-streamed. Here's where to watch.

By Gina Smith

gsmith@islandpacket.com

April 11, 2018 12:00 AM

What: 50th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing

When: April 9-15

Where: Harbour Town Golf Links, Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island

Par: 36-35—71

Yardage: 3,549-3,550—7,099

Format: 72 holes, stroke play

Course designer: Pete Dye, in consultation with Jack Nicklaus 2017

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1 to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 to 6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

PGATour.com live streaming: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 to 6 p.m. (featured holes); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (CBS Simulcast)

Radio: Thursday-Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (PGA Tour Radio, channel 208 or 93)

Champion: Wesley Bryan

Past champions: Davis Love III (5), Hale Irwin (3), Johnny Miller (2), Hubert Green (2), Tom Watson (2), Fuzzy Zoeller (2), Payne Stewart (2), Stewart Cink (2), Boo Weekley (2), Jim Furyk (2), Arnold Palmer, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Graham Marsh, Doug Tewell, Bill Rogers, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman, David Edwards, Bob Tway, Loren Roberts, Nick Price, Glen Day, Jose Coceres, Justin Leonard, Peter Lonard, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Gay, Brandt Snedeker, Carl Pettersson, Graeme McDowell, Matt Kuchar

Field: 132 players

Total prize money: $6.7 million

Winner’s share: $1.26 million

Playoff: If necessary, a sudden-death playoff will begin at the 18th hole, moving to the 17th hole if still tied.

Title sponsor: Royal Bank of Canada

Presenting sponsor: Boeing

Tournament director: Steve Wilmot

Harbour Town director of golf: John Farrell

Course superintendent: Jon Wright

