RBC Heritage will be broadcast, live-streamed. Here's where to watch.

What: 50th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing
When: April 9-15
Where: Harbour Town Golf Links, Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island
Par: 36-35—71
Yardage: 3,549-3,550—7,099
Format: 72 holes, stroke play
Course designer: Pete Dye, in consultation with Jack Nicklaus 2017
TV: Thursday-Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1 to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 to 6 p.m. (CBS Sports)
PGATour.com live streaming: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 to 6 p.m. (featured holes); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (CBS Simulcast)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (PGA Tour Radio, channel 208 or 93)
Champion: Wesley Bryan
Past champions: Davis Love III (5), Hale Irwin (3), Johnny Miller (2), Hubert Green (2), Tom Watson (2), Fuzzy Zoeller (2), Payne Stewart (2), Stewart Cink (2), Boo Weekley (2), Jim Furyk (2), Arnold Palmer, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Graham Marsh, Doug Tewell, Bill Rogers, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman, David Edwards, Bob Tway, Loren Roberts, Nick Price, Glen Day, Jose Coceres, Justin Leonard, Peter Lonard, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Gay, Brandt Snedeker, Carl Pettersson, Graeme McDowell, Matt Kuchar
Field: 132 players
Total prize money: $6.7 million
Winner’s share: $1.26 million
Playoff: If necessary, a sudden-death playoff will begin at the 18th hole, moving to the 17th hole if still tied.
Title sponsor: Royal Bank of Canada
Presenting sponsor: Boeing
Tournament director: Steve Wilmot
Harbour Town director of golf: John Farrell
Course superintendent: Jon Wright
Comments