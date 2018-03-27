Ian Pulter chips onto No. 2 green during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
RBC Heritage

Flashy Englishman, Ryder Cup villain is among the latest in the RBC Heritage field

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@islandpacket.com

March 27, 2018 08:24 AM

Colorful Englishman Ian Poulter will be back on Hilton Head Island in April.

Poulter is among the latest batch of player commitments announced by the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing, which begins April 12 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Harris English, Billy Horschel and Marc Leishman will also tee it up on Hilton Head, a tournament news release said Monday.

Leishman is the 16th-ranked player in the world and coming off two victories in 2017 — at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW Championship.

Poulter is perhaps best known for his flashy threads and performance for the European Ryder Cup teams. He has two PGA Tour victories and hasn't missed a cut in seven previous appearances at Harbour Town.

Horschel will be playinig his sixth RBC Heritage. He made waves in 2014 by winning the final two events of the season to win the FedEx Cup playoffs and pocket a $10 million bonus.

English, a former University of Georgia golfer and Sea Island resident, is also making his sixth start at Harbour Town.

