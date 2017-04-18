Good grief. Where was Snoopy at RBC Heritage?

A reader asked where Snoopy was during the 49th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head Island over the weekend.

The MetLife blimps named “Snoopy One” and “Snoopy Two” with big likenesses of the loveable dog on them were missed this year hovering over Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines.

But Snoopy was fired last year by MetLife, the Wall Street Journal reported. The “Peanuts” character created by cartoonist Charles Schulz had been the center of advertising for the insurance company for 31 years.

This year, CBS Sports used an airplane to get its aerial views of the golf course, said CBS Sports executive producer for golf and football Lance Barrow.

The blimps were used at about 25 PGA Tour events through the year, Golf Digest reported, and even helped some of the players decide which way the wind was blowing as they selected a club.

Hilton Head still attracts blimps, however, as the Goodyear blimp recently visited for filming of “The Bachelorette.”