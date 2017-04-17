RBC Heritage winner Wesley Bryan celebrated with some Taco Bell, and splurged on this

Wesley Bryan splurged.
He did indeed, after his first PGA Tour win at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, after donning the victor’s plaid jacket, the first South Carolinian to do so in the tournament’s 49-year history.
Yes, after all that and the big prize of $1.17 million, Bryan and wife Elizabeth celebrated the win with ...
... late-night Taco Bell.
It was a Crunchwrap Supreme and a water, according to Chase Butler — head instructor at Bryan’s father’s golf academy in Chapin — who spoke with the Heritage winner early Monday morning. It was a meal that would have cost just over $3 if not for the ...
... cinnamon twists, a “splurge,” based on what Butler heard from Bryan.
Bryan, 26, who now lives in Augusta, Ga., stopped at a Taco Bell near there about 1 a.m. Monday morning. He tweeted a photo of himself and Elizabeth inside the restaurant, where three smiling employees stood behind the counter in the background. Bryan was, of course, wearing his new plaid jacket.
“They eat, and they eat hard, and they eat often,” his father, George Bryan Sr. said of his Wesley and brother George Jr.
“When he’s hungry, he eats,” the elder Bryan said, when asked how his son might have settled on a fast-food celebration. “And the Taco Bell — it might have been the closest thing to his heart at the time, because the stomach and the heart are close.”
He laughed.
Both his sons, he said, treat golf like a game, which has always been an emphasis for the family.
“Because of what goes with (golf) — the fame and the fortune — (some golfers) begin to treat it like it’s something different,” the elder Bryan said. “The culture, there’s a lot of money at the highest levels. There’s status. ... This level of seriousness.”
The brothers are known for their trick shots.
They joked around with PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler one time, putting posters of him on a driving range and taking aim at them.
“They love Rickie,” George Sr. said. “I do, too.”
After a round at the Heritage, his son was trying to hit golf balls over the netting near the back of the Harbour Town Golf Links driving range, he said.
“(Wesley’s) the guy trying to hit the golf cart (picking up balls on the driving range) like they do in the commercials,” he said.
After Sunday’s win at Harbour Town, Wesley Bryan told commentators Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo about his nerves on the home stretch of holes. “Honestly, I just threw up a little in my mouth, and I was like, well, shoot, I guess this is what nervous feels like.”
The interview has been praised by golf fans and media types alike who’ve found it charming and refreshingly honest.
“That’s him,” Butler said. “He’s not changing for the cameras or anything.”
“And I believe he did probably throw up a little,” his father said. “I know his face.”
When it happened, the elder Bryan was watching and saw his son’s facial expression. He remembers the commentators during the live broadcast talking about the wind or something else that might be bothering his son, triggering the expression. But no: it was, indeed, the look of a wet burp.
Which happens, said the elder Bryan, who played the Heritage in 2004. An honest, genuine, for-real, in-the-moment happening.
With Sunday’s win, Wesley Bryan, a Dutch Fork High School alum who played golf for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, earned a spot in next year’s Masters.
Last June, he told the Washington Post that if he were ever to win that tournament, the Champions Dinner menu would include, you guessed it, the Crunchwrap Supreme.
“ ‘There’s no better way to celebrate winning a golf tournament than with Taco Bell,’ ” Bryan told the Post.
“ ‘I mean, you can go there and get absolutely sick to your stomach in under $15.’
“ ‘And I just love it.’ ”
