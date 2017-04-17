Local News
Opinion
Business
Sports
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
E-Edition
Apps & Mobile
Newsletters
Subscribe
Contests
About Us
News
News
Beaufort Gazette
Bluffton Packet
Special Reports
Databases
Local
Traffic
Crime & Public Safety
Business
Politics & Elections
Military
South Carolina
Nation & World
Professional Opinion
Lottery Results
Blog: Untamed Lowcountry
Sports
Sports
College
Golf
RBC Heritage
Recreation
High School
MLB
NFL
NBA
Outdoors
Columnists
Jeff Shain
Cast & Blast
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Real Estate
Technology
Full Stock Listings
Market Summaries
Mutual Funds
Treasury Rates
New Employee/Promotion Form
New Business Owner Form
Living
Living
Celebrations
Religion
Food & Drink
Family
Outdoors
Holidays
Columnists
Lowcountry Gardening
Made With Love
Faith in Action
Entertainment
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Local Events
Events Calendar
Holidays & Seasonal
Horoscopes
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Columnists
Mindy Lucas
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Other Views
Readers Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
National Voices
Editorial Cartoons
Columnists
David Lauderdale
Liz Farrell
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Classifieds
Legal Notices
Special Sections
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
RBC Heritage
April 17, 2017 2:28 PM
The final winning moments at RBC Heritage on 18
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
1
of 22
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
A gallery of photos at RBC Heritage, Pro-Am and Round 1
The final winning moments at RBC Heritage on 18
Scenes from the opening ceremony of the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing
Arnold Palmer: The King – a collection of photos from the Packet's archive
Photos: Final round play at the 2016 RBC Heritage
Photos: Spectators at the 2016 RBC Heritage on Sunday
Photos: Saturday play at the 2016 RBC Heritage
Photos: What are you wearing? Fashion and style at the 2016 RBC Heritage
Trending Stories
RBC Heritage Spectators
Easter Eggstravaganza at The Beaufort Inn
Hurricane Matthew damage at Harbour Town
Easter Sunday at RBC Heritage
A gallery of photos at RBC Heritage, Pro-Am and Round 1
Photos: Spectators at the 2016 RBC Heritage on Saturday
Photos: Spectators at the 2016 RBC Heritage on Friday
Photos: Friday play at the 2016 RBC Heritage
Are you famous? Photos of fans from opening day of RBC Heritage tournament play
Photos: RBC Heritage Thursday spectators
Photos: Thursday play at the 2016 RBC Heritage
Photos: RBC Heritage Pro-Am
CLICK! Photos from Round 4 of the 2015 RBC Heritage
Action from the final round of the RBC Heritage
CLICK! Photos of the 3rd round of the 2015 RBC Heritage
Recap of Saturday's RBC Heritage tournament play
CLICK! photos of fans at Round 2 of the 2015 RBC Heritage
CLICK! Photos of cold spectators at Round 1 of the 2015 RBC Heritage
Photos of tournament play from the second round of RBC Heritage
Photos from the first round of the RBC Heritage
Spieth, PGA pros and their fans at the RBC Heritage Pro Am