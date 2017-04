0:44 Oddly satisfying video of people coming and going at the RBC Heritage Pause

0:27 This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents

2:40 'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move

0:34 There is plenty of alcohol at the RBC Heritage, but does it cause a problem?

0:28 Fear the beardless Graham DeLaet

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

1:07 Beauty and blisters: The great shoe debate at RBC Heritage

2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer

1:25 Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem?