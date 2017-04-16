Got FOMO? 3 RBC Heritage after-parties that really rocked
If you have major FOMO, you would have struggled hard last night on Hilton Head. There were so many awesome things going on and you wanted to be at all of them. Here’s a recap of three super awesome after parties I checked out on Saturday night after the golf game died out at RBC Heritage.
Mandy Matneymmatney@islandpacket.com
More Videos
1:46
Got FOMO? 3 RBC Heritage after-parties that really rocked
0:38
Kevin Kisner discusses key to his weekend success
0:34
There is plenty of alcohol at the RBC Heritage, but does it cause a problem?
1:07
Beauty and blisters: The great shoe debate at RBC Heritage
0:37
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Flyover
1:47
Forget the pros: These two T-rexes won RBC Heritage. Just watch their golf clap
1:06
Billy Hurley III and Savannah's Brian Harman discuss their rounds after posting a pair of early 66s
0:34
What's up with Matt Kuchar lying down under a tree during RBC Heritage?
0:16
These awesome outfits won Plaid Nation Day at RBC Heritage
0:27
This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents
0:21
Confederates on Sea Pines Circle
0:51
Luke Donald: Chips-in to tie the lead at Harbour Town
0:35
Girl power on display at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing
There is no shortage of alcohol available for purchase at the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing, but does it encourage excessive drinking? Shane Marstiller with the Hilton Head Firefighters Association answers.