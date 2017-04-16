RBC Heritage inspires Boeing SC exec

RBC Heritage

Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and general manager of Boeing SC, is an inspiring person.

On Easter Sunday, she said she has been inspired by her first trip to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing which ends today at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

When we talked prior to the tournament, here’s what she said on how to succeed:

▪ “Overdeliver. It’s about driving performance. Overdeliver on the path that you have at hand — what they give you.”

▪ “Have passion about it. Just jump in it; run into the bullet; and just solve that one and move on.”

▪ “It’s also about your image. Who you are. Your character. Your ethical behavior. How you treat people.”

▪ “And then there’s your exposure. Because every one of us is standing on people’s shoulders. I have been blessed, so blessed to have amazing, not only mentors, but sponsors.”

