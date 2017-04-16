There is plenty of alcohol at the RBC Heritage, but does it cause a problem?
There is no shortage of alcohol available for purchase at the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing, but does it encourage excessive drinking? Shane Marstiller with the Hilton Head Firefighters Association answers.
Delayna EarleyStaff video
More Videos
0:34
There is plenty of alcohol at the RBC Heritage, but does it cause a problem?
1:07
Beauty or blisters? The great shoe debate at RBC Heritage
0:37
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Flyover
1:47
Forget the pros: These two T-rexes won RBC Heritage. Just watch their golf clap
1:06
Billy Hurley III and Savannah's Brian Harman discuss their rounds after posting a pair of early 66s
0:34
What's up with Matt Kuchar lying down under a tree during RBC Heritage?
0:16
These awesome outfits won Plaid Nation Day at RBC Heritage
0:27
This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents
0:21
Confederates on Sea Pines Circle
0:51
Luke Donald: Chips-in to tie the lead at Harbour Town
0:35
Girl power on display at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing
0:42
A look at the most innovative seating choice you'll find at RBC Heritage
2:40
'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the newest and longest of the 787 family, flies over No. 18 during the third round of RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
Winners at Plaid Nation Day at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday, April 14. 2017, are three cousins: twins Cooper and Eli Quillen and Zach Ellison. They are from Piedmont, SC, and Hilton Head Island. They win two tickets to the 2018 Heritage.