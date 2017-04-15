What makes a romper the favorite fashion piece of RBC Heritage?

At the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament, it’s important to bring your A-game.
We’re not just talking about the golfers; as noted this week, the fashion is the most exceptional element for many spectators at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
This year, there appears to be one item of choice the women seem drawn to: the romper.
A romper combines a shirt or blouse with flowing shorts — think of the one-piece outfits toddlers often wear, but fashionable.
On the Heritage Lawn, friends Scottie House and Sarah Donison said the romper is an easy, breezy piece of clothing they can wear without having to think too much about matching.
“It’s easier because you only have one thing to put on,” House said.
“It’s airs everything out... it’s more breathable,” Donison said.
The only downside, House and Donison said, was having to take the entire piece off to use the restroom.
When asked what separates a romper from a dress, House said she didn’t have to worry about a romper blowing in the wind and experiencing that inconvenient fashion faux pas of flashing a crowd.
“I would rather wear one than a dress,” Donison said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments