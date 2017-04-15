Millennials want to know: Why are there so few Snapchat filters at RBC Heritage?

In a generation where social media is rampant, sharing what you’re doing at any waking moment is as easy as turning on your cellphone and opening up Snapchat.
For those of you who may not be up to date on your social media game, Snapchat is the reason you see young people holding up their phones as they clink their champagne glasses together or taking a selfie in the bathroom at the bar or posting photos with flower crowns and dog ears.
For many Snapchat users, living in the moment is merely impractical, unrealistic and — to put it simply — less important than capturing every little moment that is happening in order to show friends.
It’s the reason my generation likes to view events through a lens instead of their eyes.
Some of you who may be familiar with Instagram but not Snapchat. Samantha, 12, who was walking around RBC Heritage with her family and friends, explained the difference.
“Snapchat you use to share what you’re doing in the moment. It’ll disappear after a few seconds ... Instagram you need to put more thought into it,” she said.
“Snaps or it didn’t happen” could be the app’s motto, with a sub-motto that says “Geofilter or it definitely didn’t.”
“Snapchat filters are like picture frames that tell people where you are,” Samantha explained.
When a Snapchat user takes a photo, they can swipe through to see which filters are present in a specific geographical area for certain cities or events. For instance, Hilton Head Island, Harbour Town or the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament.
So, why is it so hard to find the RBC Heritage filters?
Well, the course is large and the party is spread out. But, really, the filters only show up on the app if you’re standing in Heritage Lawn.
Looking for a Snapchat filter at #RBCHeritage ? You'll need to head to Heritage Lawn to get one pic.twitter.com/vdT8D46XaM— Maggie Angst (@MaggieAngst) April 15, 2017
“The Hilton Head filters are great, but I wish you could get more throughout the area,” said Emily Simmons, 26. “Especially since you can do so much with the plaid theme.”
The Snapchat struggle is alive and well at RBC Heritage, but if you do make your way to Heritage Lawn keep your eye out for a few tournament-specific filters, including a scorecard filter running all day Saturday, a Heritage happy hour filter that will show up on the app at 5 p.m. Saturday and an Easter and trophy day filter on Sunday.
But if you want my advice, don’t worry about the filters. I’m sure your friends will still believe you were at the tournament, despite the validation of a geography-based picture frame on a photo that will only last less than 10 seconds anyway.
