RBC Heritage

April 15, 2017 1:31 PM

Biggest names at RBC Heritage so far who aren’t playing golf

By Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

Visitors from all over the world come to Hilton Head Island to attend RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament. The event brings in all kinds of guests to Harbour Town Golf Links, including celebrities.

In case you might have had your eyes on the game, here are some notable people and celebrities seen at RBC Heritage this week.

Saw a celebrity we haven't mentioned?

Gov. Henry McMaster was spotted in at the Harbour Town Golf Links clubhouse Friday afternoon.

 

Oh, hey there guvhnaaa. #McMaster #governor #palmettostate #rbcheritage #plaidnation

A post shared by Krissy Haynie✨ (@krissyhaynie) on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) played 18 holes at Wednesday’s pro-am.

“Dancing with the Stars” season 15 champion dancer Tony Dovolani took a few swings at Atlantic Dunes Wednesday and has been in attendance at RBC Heritage since.

 

That's on the dance floor, @tonydovolani! #RBCHeritage #DWTS

A post shared by RBC Heritage (@rbcheritage) on

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford was spotted near the clubhouse on Saturday.

Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan

