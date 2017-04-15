Biggest names at RBC Heritage so far who aren’t playing golf

Visitors from all over the world come to Hilton Head Island to attend RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament. The event brings in all kinds of guests to Harbour Town Golf Links, including celebrities.
In case you might have had your eyes on the game, here are some notable people and celebrities seen at RBC Heritage this week.
Gov. Henry McMaster was spotted in at the Harbour Town Golf Links clubhouse Friday afternoon.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) played 18 holes at Wednesday’s pro-am.
“Dancing with the Stars” season 15 champion dancer Tony Dovolani took a few swings at Atlantic Dunes Wednesday and has been in attendance at RBC Heritage since.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford was spotted near the clubhouse on Saturday.
Rep. @MarkSanford (R-S.C.) spotted with fans in plaid at #RBCHeritage Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZTMIppAlsp— Madison Hogan (@MadisonHogan) April 15, 2017
