Where to see Easter sunrise

PGA Tour players Aaron Baddeley and Billy Hurley are to speak at an Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. at the 18th green of the Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday, April 16.
The service is sponsored by the South Coastal Fellowship of Christian Athletes based on Hilton Head Island.
Baddeley spoke at the service last year, 10 years after the Easter Sunday he spoke at the sunrise service and then won the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing later that day.
