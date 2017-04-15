RBC Heritage

April 15, 2017 12:40 PM

Where to see Easter sunrise

By David Lauderdale

PGA Tour players Aaron Baddeley and Billy Hurley are to speak at an Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. at the 18th green of the Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday, April 16.

The service is sponsored by the South Coastal Fellowship of Christian Athletes based on Hilton Head Island.

Baddeley spoke at the service last year, 10 years after the Easter Sunday he spoke at the sunrise service and then won the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing later that day.

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

