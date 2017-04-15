RBC Heritage

April 15, 2017 9:51 AM

Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

As promised, the Confederate flag as come to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Several of the flags were being waved Saturday morning in a peaceful demonstration at Sea Pines Circle near the entrance to Sea Pines, where the PGA Tour tournament is being staged.

The S.C. Secessionist Party said it would wave the flag at the high-profile event on Hilton Head Island as part of its push for the state to honor the flag associated with Southern heritage, the Civil War, segregation and extremists like Dylann Roof, who killed nine African Americans in their church in Charleston in 2015.

They want the flag that was removed from the Statehouse grounds after the Charleston slayings to be displayed in the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia.

It is targeting the state’s top attractions, including the recent NCAA men’s basketball tournament played in Greenville.

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

