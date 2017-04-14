RBC Heritage

April 14, 2017 5:57 PM

This ‘80s favorite accessory made a comeback at RBC Heritage Friday

By Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

We’ve had plenty of fashion faves at this year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament. From crazy golf pants to key looks on Friday, we’re gearing up for what plaid wardrobes we’ll see tomorrow at Harbour Town Links on Hilton Head Island.

But there’s one trend that’s unexpectedly reemerged at RBC Heritage: the fanny pack.

Once a staple accessory of the 1980s, the fanny pack’s popularity has dipped significantly over the years, like Crocs or fedoras.

Yet, spectators and volunteers alike wore fanny packs on their waists throughout the course on Friday.

Charles Shannon, a volunteer with RBC Heritage at the 10th hole, said most volunteers received a TidePointe fanny pack for the event. In his fanny pack, he said he carried golf tees, sun tan lotion, bug spray, water and a pen.

“It would be nice if it was a little bigger, but that’s about it,” he said when asked about the convenience of the bag.

Here’s what we noticed about the backpack’s cousin at RBC Heritage Friday.

Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night

Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night 1:35

Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night
'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move 2:40

'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move
A look at the most innovative seating choice you'll find at RBC Heritage 0:42

A look at the most innovative seating choice you'll find at RBC Heritage

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos