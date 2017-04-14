This ‘80s favorite accessory made a comeback at RBC Heritage Friday

We’ve had plenty of fashion faves at this year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament. From crazy golf pants to key looks on Friday, we’re gearing up for what plaid wardrobes we’ll see tomorrow at Harbour Town Links on Hilton Head Island.
But there’s one trend that’s unexpectedly reemerged at RBC Heritage: the fanny pack.
Once a staple accessory of the 1980s, the fanny pack’s popularity has dipped significantly over the years, like Crocs or fedoras.
Yet, spectators and volunteers alike wore fanny packs on their waists throughout the course on Friday.
Charles Shannon, a volunteer with RBC Heritage at the 10th hole, said most volunteers received a TidePointe fanny pack for the event. In his fanny pack, he said he carried golf tees, sun tan lotion, bug spray, water and a pen.
“It would be nice if it was a little bigger, but that’s about it,” he said when asked about the convenience of the bag.
Here’s what we noticed about the backpack’s cousin at RBC Heritage Friday.
