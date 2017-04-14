The most innovative seating contraption you’ll find on the RBC Heritage course

Mosey through the crowds of people who have come to RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament for the drinking and partying as much as — or more than — the golf, head back in the direction of holes 5 or 13, and you’ll find the die-hard fans.
I’m talking about the fans whose biggest priority is not which concession stand pours the strongest drinks, but where they will sit or stand for the best view of their favorite players, how fast they can walk to beat others to the prime spot down the straight-away and what other factors they can control to make sure they don’t miss a minute of the excitement.
For instance, let’s take brothers Charlie and Jim Blankston of St. Simons Island, Ga.
The two men, both in their 80s, don’t let their age slow them down as they make their way around the course, following a number of players, including Davis Love III, Jim's son-in-law.
As they weave around the crowds, keeping a record-breaking speed as they power walk from one hole to the next, the two don’t miss a beat.
And best of all, in the midst of all their speed-walking and attentive spectating, the brothers are both armed with the most innovative seating apparatus I’ve ever seen — the highly efficient and uniquely genius “umbrella seat.”
Talk about innovative. A golf tournament must-have: chair and umbrella all in one. pic.twitter.com/vJdbFdc7m3— Maggie Angst (@MaggieAngst) April 14, 2017
The contraption, which the brothers didn’t have a name for so I dubbed it the “umbrella seat,” consists of an umbrella with a clamp as the handle. The clamp folds out to form a narrow seat, and a small metal shaft at the top of the umbrella keeps it sturdy.
To some along the course, the positioning of the “umbrella seat” may look like a crude insult come to life, but the brothers cherish their vintage seats for all they are.
“I haven’t seen any around the tournament this year,” Charlie said. “It’s very useful, because it has an umbrella attached to it and a seating option also.”
The brothers couldn’t agree on the exact year they purchased the umbrella seats, but they guessed it was about 30 years ago at The Masters.
“They’ve come up with lighter versions since then,” Charlie said.
Charlie was right, hundreds of spectators around the course carried light-weight, compact folding chairs, but nothing like this contraption doubling as an umbrella.
And although there was not rain in the forecast for Friday, the pair came prepared and their small “umbrella seats” allowed the brothers to maneuver their way to the front and snag spots right outside the ropes for a premier view.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Best spots to watch RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing while sitting
For those of us who may not be as prepared as the Blankston brothers and instead need a bit more room and suggestions on the best spots to stake out in your folding chair. Here’s a list of some good spots:
- Around the putting greens at holes 1, 7, 8 and 9. These area are partially shaded, so it allows spectators to take a break from the sun and cool down as they watch their players start their day.
- Around the putting green at hole 6. The area is is full sun, but offers a large area to spread out and put down your chair.
- Around the putting greens at holes 11 and 13. These holes are miles away from where the crowds like to gather, so there’s plenty of room for spectators to unfold their chairs and have their pick of almost anywhere around the putting green that they’d like to sit. You can relax, listen to the birds chirp and enjoy a small bit of tranquility before heading to your next hole.
- Along the straightaway of hole 18. Trees line the side of the straightaway on this hole, so spectators can set up chairs under trees and watch players finish their games (hopefully strong).
