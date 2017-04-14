Girl power on display at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing

Miss Bluffton Teen 2017 Edi Darnell of Hilton Head Island, meets Mackenzie Cawthon, 7, of Okatie at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head on Thursday. Mackenzie was there with the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf Club of Bluffton.
