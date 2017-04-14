A look at the most innovative seating choice you'll find at RBC Heritage
For serious golf fans at RBC Heritage one of the main concerns if where they will sit or stand for the best views of their favorite players. Charlie Blankston of St. Simons Island was sporting an innovative seating choice at this year's tournament with an umbrella and seat all in one.
mangst@islandpacket.com
One of the biggest questions of 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was whether or not the famous yachts would fill Harbour Town this year, six months after Hurricane Matthew wiped out the marina. We checked out the scene Thursday.
Miss Bluffton Teen 2017 Edi Darnell of Hilton Head Island, meets Mackenzie Cawthon, 7, of Okatie at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head on Thursday. Mackenzie was there with the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf Club of Bluffton.
Hilton Head Island high school students volunteering at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament Friday take some time out to teach Heritage mascot Sir Willie Innes about "power moves" and how to dress like a lady killer on the course.