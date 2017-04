Bryson DeChambeau is arguably one of the coolest guys on the PGA tour.

He’s good looking. He’s 23. He’s Californian. He’s got great style (currently rocking an adorable throwback golf get-up at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Hilton Head Island).

And he’s hilarious on social media.

He apparently had some fun with the maintenance crew on the speed roller at Harbour Town Links this week, according to his Instagram.

If I don't make putts tomorrow I'm on the maintenance crew for Saturday. Need to take it deep. #gotabuginmymouth A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Keep on rolling, Bryson.